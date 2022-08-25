If only there was another recent example of the federal government forgiving loans ...

That’s more than $16 million to congressional Republicans alone. Right-wing media organizations also took a lot of money:

x Tim's employer received more than $1.5 million in loan forgiveness LAST YEAR and now he's mad that you might get $10k in student loans cancelled. https://t.co/L368jKxUYu pic.twitter.com/T7uyUMVnFY — Ari Drennen (@AriDrennen) August 24, 2022

x POV: you're very mad about student loan forgiveness pic.twitter.com/4U5RasjnmX — Ari Drennen (@AriDrennen) August 24, 2022

And that’s not even getting into the random well-to-do Republicans venting about student loan forgiveness at the country club after their businesses got PPP money forgiven.

It’s not just PPP, either. Under certain other circumstances, Republicans are happy to embrace people who get out of debts:

Then there’s the crowd that’s yelling about how unfair it is for some people to benefit while others don’t, be they people who already paid off their student loans or people who never had any to begin with. About that:

x Jesus's miracle of the loaves and fishes was a slap in the face to all the people who brought their own lunch. — gocart mozart (@EdMix13) August 24, 2022

x if you have a problem with the student loan cancellation because you already paid off your loans, just pretend its a tax cut for the rich that you also never got but mysteriously didn't complain about. — Katelyn Burns (@transscribe) August 24, 2022

Tens of millions of people’s lives are changing for the better, and all some people can think to do is be mad about it. That says a lot … about the angry people and the political ideology encouraging their rage.

