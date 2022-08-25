If only there was another recent example of the federal government forgiving loans ...

That’s more than $16 million to congressional Republicans alone. Right-wing media organizations also took a lot of money:
And that’s not even getting into the random well-to-do Republicans venting about student loan forgiveness at the country club after their businesses got PPP money forgiven.
It’s not just PPP, either. Under certain other circumstances, Republicans are happy to embrace people who get out of debts:
Then there’s the crowd that’s yelling about how unfair it is for some people to benefit while others don’t, be they people who already paid off their student loans or people who never had any to begin with. About that:
Tens of millions of people’s lives are changing for the better, and all some people can think to do is be mad about it. That says a lot … about the angry people and the political ideology encouraging their rage.
