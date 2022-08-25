Another state co-chair from Trump's 2016 campaign arrested for alleged sexual assault

According to NBC news, the address given for where the incident took place matches the Hampton Inn & Suites Montgomery-Downtown. The Montgomery-Adviser reports that an affidavit released on Wednesday alleged that “Hooper grabbed a woman from behind, thrust against her and attempted to kiss her.” In more graphic detail, the affidavit says: “The suspect grabbed the victim’s breasts and waist while shoving his pelvis against the victim’s backside. He then began kissing her neck before she was able to break free.”

Yuck. This is yet another Trump campaign chair to be charged with sex crimes. In 2017, former Oklahoma state Sen. Ralph Shortey, who was also the chair of Trump’s campaign, was arrested, charged, and convicted and sentenced to a minimum of eight years for child sex trafficking.

Here he is with the Trump family, who will soon to be telling you all they never heard of him.

Before the bots start rolling out to claim Trump never knew Perry Hooper...

Here are some photos of Perry Hooper Jr., and some of the fine moral upstanding GOP luminaries of the last few decades.

Here is Perry Hooper Jr., the co-chair of the Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign in Alabama photographed with:



1. Ex-POTUS Donald Trump

2. Ex-AG Jeff Sessions

3. Ex-House Speaker Newt Gingrich

4. Senator Rand Paul



Hooper was recently arrested for first-degree sex abuse.

