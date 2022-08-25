Arizona cops can record you but refuse your right to record them thanks to new law being challenged

The law signed by Gov. Doug Ducey maintains:

IT IS UNLAWFUL FOR A PERSON TO KNOWINGLY MAKE A VIDEO RECORDING OF LAW ENFORCEMENT ACTIVITY IF THE PERSON MAKING THE VIDEO RECORDING IS WITHIN EIGHT FEET OF WHERE THE PERSON KNOWS OR REASONABLY SHOULD KNOW THAT LAW ENFORCEMENT ACTIVITY IS OCCURRING, EITHER RECEIVES OR HAS PREVIOUSLY RECEIVED A VERBAL WARNING FROM A LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER THAT THE PERSON IS PROHIBITED FROM MAKING A VIDEO RECORDING OF A LAW ENFORCEMENT ACTIVITY WITHIN EIGHT FEET OF THE ACTIVITY AND CONTINUES TO MAKE A VIDEO RECORDING OF THE LAW ENFORCEMENT ACTIVITY WITHIN EIGHT FEET OF THE ACTIVITY. IF THE LAW ENFORCEMENT ACTIVITY IS OCCURRING IN AN ENCLOSED STRUCTURE THAT IS ON PRIVATE PROPERTY, A PERSON WHO IS AUTHORIZED TO BE ON THE PRIVATE PROPERTY MAY MAKE A VIDEO RECORDING OF THE ACTIVITY FROM AN ADJACENT ROOM OR AREA THAT IS LESS THAN EIGHT FEET AWAY FROM WHERE THE ACTIVITY IS OCCURRING, UNLESS A LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER DETERMINES THAT THE PERSON IS INTERFERING IN THE LAW ENFORCEMENT ACTIVITY OR THAT IT IS NOT SAFE TO BE IN THE AREA20 AND ORDERS THE PERSON TO LEAVE THE AREA.

State Rep. John Kavanagh sponsored the bill he claims is intended to protect law enforcement officers. "Now, I have no problem with people videotaping police activity, when they're a reasonable distance away," he told CBS 5 in Phoenix.

He continued that it's a "very reasonable bill, and only unreasonable people walk right into the middle of an arrest encounter."

“It’s dangerous for everybody,” Kavanagh said.

What’s dangerous for everyone is a legal system that supports the kind of police power that allows officers to terrorize Black and brown communities unchecked. Such was the case when former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on George Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes while his peers watched and at times held the Black father down. If not for bystanders recording that encounter, the public may never have known about the murder that catalyzed a new era of police reform in many local jurisdictions.

"By allowing police officers to arrest and punish people for simply recording video of their actions, the law creates an unprecedented and facially unconstitutional content-based restriction on speech about an important governmental function," ACLU attorneys wrote about the Arizona law.

The nonprofit stated on its blog:

The law also contains toothless exceptions to the eight-foot distance requirement for recording within a private and indoor place, a vehicle, or when you are the subject of the police interaction. However, each of these “exceptions” falls away as soon as a “law enforcement officer determines that the person is interfering in the law enforcement activity” or, in the case of individuals indoors, that it is “not safe to be in the area.” In other words, each exception problematically maintains the power of any officer to shut down the recording based on a subjective determination in the moment of what “interferes” with their “law enforcement activity.” To make matters worse, “interference” is not defined at all.

Jared Keenan, legal director of the ACLU of Arizona, said in a news release that the law’s timing is especially problematic. “At a time when the public is demanding police accountability, Arizona wants to criminalize the public’s most effective tool for shining a light on police violence,” Keenan said. “This law is not only unconstitutional, it is bad public policy.”

Read the full lawsuit: