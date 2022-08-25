Republican Big Lie candidate for attorney general in Arizona bragged about voting illegally

According to the New Times, in 2007, Hamadeh, who was 16 years old at the time, was “an active member” of an online message board for supporters of the Libertarian lawmaker Ron Paul. From 2007 to 2010, the former Maricopa County prosecutor posted over 4,000 times, the New Times found.

In a 2008 post, Hamadeh wrote: "based on Barack Obama's intelligence I casted my vote for him yesterday through absentee."

He later added, “No I cannot vote, I just submitted my mothers absentee ballot, she votes who I vote for, she voted for Ron Paul, and I’m saddened that I had to vote for Barack Obama but it was the right I had to do.”

The New Times notes that the personal information on the “Hamadeh” account, including the birthday, username, birth city, city of residence, and even an email address all correspond to the GOP candidate’s information.

“Abe Hamadeh is the youngest statewide candidate in the country, and one of the first to be scrutinized on his digital footprint dating back to a time when he was 16 years old, the same time he thought he would grow up to become a wrestler in the WWE,” Erica Knight, a spokesperson for Hamadeh’s campaign, told the New Times. She added, "Comments allegedly posted during his teenage years do not represent his current values and views."

Hamadeh is running against Democratic nominee Kris Mayes. In a tweet after the story broke, the Scottsdale Republican wrote: "The media should report on what Kris Mayes said 16 days ago not supposed comments from a 16-year-old. Kris has called for DEFUNDING the police and creating a climate change czar. The media is panicking because a first generation & veteran doesn't subscribe to their narrative."

x The media should report on what Kris Mayes said 16 days ago not supposed comments from a 16 year old.



Kris has called for DEFUNDING the police and creating a climate change czar.



The media is panicking because a first generation & veteran doesn't subscribe to their narrative. — Abe Hamadeh for Arizona AG (@AbrahamHamadeh) August 24, 2022

According to AZ Central, Mayes has not called for defunding the police.

“It’s the height of hypocrisy,” Mayes told HuffPost. “For Abe Hamadeh to have spent the last year undermining trust in our election system when apparently he’s the guy who engaged in voter fraud.”