'This you?': Twitter thread calls out conservatives who got handouts but complain about loan relief

Twitter users are calling out conservatives whining about “free money” with the phrase “this you?” Users are posting the phrase and tagging those who complain on the social media app alongside screenshots of the "free money" they received, many of which reflect amounts way beyond $10,000.

A thread with a compilation of the call-outs has made it easier to keep up with identifying those who received thousands in aid from the government and are now complaining.

Check it out below:

x Never getting off this app, etc etc. pic.twitter.com/ikPzyJW1CG — rayne (@trayne_wreck) August 24, 2022

x Are we seriously gonna keep going all night? Yes, the answer is yes. pic.twitter.com/hDCZ8TzbHI — rayne (@trayne_wreck) August 25, 2022

The thread proves what we all know: Conservatives don’t complain when things benefit them, but of course they have to whine when it benefits anyone else. Know anyone else who needs to be called out? There are so many it seems like this trend will go on for days to come.

