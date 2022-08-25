'This you?': Twitter thread calls out conservatives who got handouts but complain about loan relief

After President Joe Biden announced his student debt relief plan on Wednesday, thousands across the country felt like they could finally breathe. But of course, not everyone was happy with Biden exceeding expectations. Biden’s vow to cancel up to $10,000 in debt for all student borrowers with incomes under $125,000 ($250,000 for married couples) apparently was too much for some conservatives, who then decided it was best to complain on social media.
Of course, these salty individuals failed to realize that records of whether they got payment relief through Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans or other government assistance are public knowledge. (Disclosure: Kos Media received a Paycheck Protection Program loan.) But as always, Twitter came with the receipts.
