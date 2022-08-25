News Roundup: Judge orders release of Mar-a-Lago affidavit; loan forgiveness for me but not thee

Point of view: You're a birder but the people paying your paycheck are MEAN and instead want you to take pictures of Mar-a-Lago.

A federal judge ordered the Friday release of a redacted version of the affidavit used to justify a search warrant allowing federal agents to seize government documents Donald Trump was illegally storing in his Mar-a-Lago golf club. And of the Republicans currently blowing a gasket over Biden's announcement of limited student loan forgiveness, how many themselves got government pandemic loans forgiven for much larger amounts? Apparently, almost all of them.

Here's some of what you may have missed: