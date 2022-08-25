'They're having a barbecue at the White House' and only Republican hypocrites are invited

Daily Kos’ Laura Clawson shined a light on the hypocrisy of right-wing rants against President Joe Biden’s comprehensive and long-awaited student loan plan on Thursday morning. Read the full plan here.



Twitter users left and right quickly found examples to undermine the moral hazard claims from the GOP.

Daily Kos’ Aysha Qamar also found a fantastic thread sharing even more proof of right-wing hypocrisy, leaning on the popular “this you?” meme. Here’s a sample.

And Daily Kos’ Walter Einenkel also shared a clip from Biden’s Wednesday’s press conference, where he pushed back firmly against a reporter carrying water for Republicans.

x REPORTER: Is this unfair to people who paid their student loans or chose not to take out loans?



BIDEN: Is it fair to people who, in fact, do not own multi-billion-dollar businesses if they see one of these guys getting all the tax breaks? Is that fair? What do you think? pic.twitter.com/HA9LzLBMSC — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) August 24, 2022

“That’s the stuff,” Einenkel wrote.

And Thursday afternoon, Biden reiterated his commitment to his student loan relief and reforms.

x To those Republicans in Congress who believe student debt shouldn’t be forgiven:



I will never apologize for helping America’s middle class – especially not to the same folks who voted for a $2 trillion tax cut for the wealthy and giant corporations that racked up the deficit. — President Biden (@POTUS) August 25, 2022

Of course, it wasn’t just Twitter users, activists, and Biden pushing back. It was other elected officials. This one from Rep. Eric Swalwell, a California Democrat, in hindsight, promises that fire is on the way.

x Dear GOP colleagues, before you offer your hot takes on student debt relief, please make sure you or your colleagues didn’t have one of your government loans forgiven. Otherwise, I will absolutely scorch you.



Yes, I’m looking at you @RepMTG. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) August 25, 2022

But did we really expect the White House to wield a flaming Twitter Torch of Truth by Thursday evening?

Behold:

x Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene had $183,504 in PPP loans forgiven.https://t.co/4FoCymt8TB — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 25, 2022

x Congressman Vern Buchanan had over $2.3 million in PPP loans forgiven.https://t.co/bXpwJlWRm4 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 25, 2022

x Congressman Markwayne Mullin had over $1.4 million in PPP loans forgiven.https://t.co/Vc7mLQa2RS — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 25, 2022

x Congressman Kevin Hern had over $1 million in PPP loans forgiven. https://t.co/XsBaqxNZN4 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 25, 2022

x Congressman Mike Kelly had $987,237 in PPP loans forgiven.https://t.co/Syb5Oe8gDG — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 25, 2022

x Congressman Matt Gaetz had $482,321 in PPP loans forgiven.https://t.co/XPgC0pETkp — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 25, 2022

I don’t know about you, but I’m here for this new approach from the White House. And the replies—from folks who are so glad to see a firm response from this administration—are a meme motherlode.

x We love it! More of this! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/qlvYrDX57i — GeorgiaPeach OG Biden Babe 🥁🇺🇸 (@ChrisFromGA68) August 25, 2022

Folks also had some theories on this new approach’s origin story.

x They raided @JohnFetterman campaign staff 😁😎 — BlkHd (@blk_hd) August 25, 2022

A deep hat tip to this fine person for inspiring my headline:

Others were rightfully concerned about the potential fallout from such an aggressive, factual approach.

x Hey, WH staff, just so you know, if you're going to continue to drag these hypocrites with clear and hard-hitting messaging, you run a serious risk of surging enthusiasm, electoral success, and continued improvements to the lives of millions of Americans. — Scott Lynch (@scottlynch78) August 25, 2022

But generally, people were just glad to see Democrats push back.

x More of this, please. We can’t let their lies go unchallenged. — Rachel Vindman 🌻 (@natsechobbyist) August 25, 2022

Especially considering that Republicans always, always push.

x Republicans: They'll never fight back.



White House: pic.twitter.com/xTHt0uqdTO — ZeroFoxGiven (@MurphyMay17) August 25, 2022

Perhaps It was Kate who summed it up most perfectly.

x Holy shit the White House isn’t fucking around anymore either and I LOVE IT — Kate 🪬🤍🇺🇸 (@ImSpeaking13) August 25, 2022

