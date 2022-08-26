Blake Masters is trying to disappear his extreme opposition to abortion

“Strip taxpayer funding from Planned Parenthood, all other abortionists, and any organization that promotes abortion” has become “Strip taxpayer funding from Planned Parenthood,” and “Remove funding for any research that uses embryonic stem cells of aborted fetal remains” is entirely gone from Masters’ website.
This is a wholesale revision of who Blake Masters is, and the website is just the beginning. He also released a web video in which he tries to look calm and laid back and keep his hand movements smooth and non-angry while children play around him as he claims, “Mark Kelly votes for the most extreme abortion laws in the world.”
The guy whose stated views on abortion include “It’s a religious sacrifice to these people; I think it’s demonic” and “you make it illegal and you punish the doctors” is trying to paint as extreme a guy whose position is basically that the protections of Roe v. Wade should be restored. Masters wouldn’t be convincing on this point even if his current set of positions hadn’t emerged, and his old positions been banished, literally today.
As it is, what Masters has shown is not that he has very popular, moderate views on abortion. He’s shown that he’s a giant flaming liar. And—and this part is nice—he’s shown that he knows he’s losing and that his extreme positions on abortion are part of what’s dragging him down.
