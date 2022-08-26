Blake Masters is trying to disappear his extreme opposition to abortion

Blake Masters is feeling the heat on abortion. The Arizona Republican Senate nominee is frantically backing away from his very well-documented positions and trying to portray Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly as the extreme one.

Masters has dramatically scrubbed his campaign website’s abortion policy page, as if someone wasn’t going to be right there with screenshots of the stuff he took out. NBC News has the goods. For example, Masters’ website no longer says, “I am 100% pro-life.” It no longer describes his support for “a federal personhood law (ideally a Constitutional amendment) that recognizes that unborn babies are human beings that may not be killed” or for “the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act,” which criminalizes abortion after 20 weeks, or “the Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, the SAVE Moms and Babies Act, and other pro-life legislation.”

Instead, the website says Masters supports “a law or a Constitutional amendment that bans late term (third trimester) abortion and partial-birth abortion at the federal level” and “pro-life legislation, pregnancy centers, and programs that make it easier for pregnant women to support a family and decide to choose life.” Personhood laws define a newly fertilized egg as a human being, so moving to claiming he just wants to ban third-trimester abortion is … kind of a change.

