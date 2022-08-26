News Roundup: Biden gets comfortable on the offensive and the Republican Party gets uncomfortable

Welcome to Friday! It has been a long week with some good news and some general Republican news (which is mostly always bad as a result of their predilection for fascism). President Biden’s student debt relief package has had the effect everyone expected: right-wingers and centrist, selective boot-strappers everywhere are wondering if we are in the middle of 1917 Russia, while most everyone else is like didn’t you guys just benefit from years of tax giveaways to the rich, along with dubious business loan forgiveness?

The good news is that President Biden seems like he is enjoying being on the offensive for a change and while the Democratic Party needs a strong and decisive and progressive Biden in the short run, the United States and the world needs it in the long run.

Oh, yes. There was something about some affidavit being released as well.

Here is some of what you might have missed: