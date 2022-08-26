GOTV: How YOU can do something about the news

Check it out! Our new, expanded, one-stop shop for ALL your GOTV needs is LIVE.

As we all know very well already, we have an election of immense significance on Nov. 8, a mere 74 days from now. The best antidote to worry and dread over the outcome, and the best way to guarantee a big, beautiful blue Democratic wave once again? ACTION. And do we ever have the opportunities for ACTION on our Get Out the Vote page, newly linked through the site footer.

That phrase, Get Out the Vote, is a mantra for anyone involved in campaigns, especially this time of year. It may seem like jargon but the phrase encompasses everything we possibly can do to get voters to show up and cast their ballots for the candidates we support. GOTV activities are extremely varied; some of them require time rather than money, some depend on money, and some look for both. Very few if any require any particular experience; if you need some training, you’ll get it on the spot. Whatever your availability might be, we have something for you.

Wondering about campaign activities near you? Click on the Mobilize card, front and center of our resources, and apply all the campaign/place/activity/date filters you like to find an event to join.

Interested in seeing who the Daily Kos Elections team has endorsed (so far) this year? Check out the card, “Daily Kos Elections endorsements,” for links to the blog with endorsement posts and to the ActBlue candidate/campaign donation portal. Via the #DailyKosEndorsements tag page you’ll find, for example, a post introducing the seven state Supreme Court candidates we’re supporting: Kyra Harris Bolden and Richard Bernstein in Michigan; Jennifer Brunner, Terri Jamison, and Marilyn Zayas in Ohio; and Sam Ervin and Lucy Inman in North Carolina. (You might also enjoy the recent episode of The Downballot featuring Julia Louis-Dreyfus interviewing David Nir and David Beard to learn even more about the stakes for these crucial elections.)

Have a favorite state whose candidates and campaigns you’d like to promote? Living in Michigan, I certainly do. And I personally welcome all the help we can get to re-elect Big Gretch and the rest of the executive team, along with our two great state Supreme Court candidates mentioned above—and also to secure passage of a constitutional amendment to guarantee access to abortion.

Elections in five other states are critical to protecting democracy this year: Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Check them out and decide how you can best take part in supporting campaigns that mean something to you.

And last but not at all least, we provide links for you to use to check your OWN voter registration status. You definitely don’t want to discover a problem on Election Day, when it’s possibly too late to address it.

We provide 18 different portals to activism, and at least one of them ought to provide a suitable option for everyone. Again, please note that these activities and opportunities do NOT only depend on people with deep pockets and/or oodles of available time. Every little bit of time and money that we give adds up. These options include many that can be done while sitting at your own kitchen table along with those that would get you out and about. We will be updating these resources on a regular basis, so please continue to visit.

This is not a drill: Democracy is on the ballot this election. Now is the time for us all to leverage all the insight we get from Daily Kos posts, Daily Kos Activism campaigns, Daily Kos Elections coverage, and the excellent voter activation and engagement programs that exist across the country. If you ever wanted to join the vast left-wing conspiracy finally emerging to combat fascism, now is your moment.

We are proud of our work to create a platform that fulfills our goal of offering “News You Can Do Something About.” Please feel free to share our GOTV resources page widely and encourage your friends, family members, neighbors, and associates to consult it to find their own preferred way to get involved.

Democracy is not a spectator sport. It’s time for us all to get in the game.

RELATED STORIES:

Connect! Unite! Act! Introducing CUA Circles, a grassroots organizing effort ANYONE can do

Ninety days till Election Day: Thousands of ways to get involved

Highlights from The Downballot: Competitive state legislative races, shifting winds for Democrats