Dominion Voting isn’t letting Hannity, Carlson, and Fox News get away with defamation

Fox News host Sean Hannity in the White House briefing room.

As my mother always said, what you say can always come back to bite you in the ass. And no other entity in the world is more unaware of mom’s adage than Fox News—a media outlet without an ounce of thought regarding responsible reporting or credible fact-checking. It’s all about the show, folks.

Now the chickens are coming home to roost, and Fox favorites such as Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, Lou Dobbs, and others are being deposed by attorneys representing Dominion Voting Systems in its behemoth $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit, The New York Times reports.

Lou Dobbs is set to be questioned Tuesday, Hannity on Wednesday, and Carlson is scheduled for Friday, according to the Times. Jeanine Pirro, Steve Doocy, and several Fox News producers have already been deposed. But several anonymous sources told the outlet that it’s likely Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott, Fox News president Jay Wallace, and even Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch could all be questioned soon.

