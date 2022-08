Idaho librarian resigns one year into the job over 'extremism' and 'intimidation'

Glidden shared a Facebook post on the library’s page about her decision, including noting that she’s actually considered moving from the area entirely as a result of all of this.

“Nothing in my background could have prepared me for the political atmosphere of extremism,” she wrote in part. “Militant Christian fundamentalism, intimidation tactics and threatening behavior currently being employed in the community.”

Glidden, who was only hired one year ago, has already been exhausted and burned out by senseless opposition to her efforts to rejoin the American Library Association (ALA) and people not wanting to “hear the truth” when she tries to answer their questions and concerns.

“It wasn’t a final straw,” she told the Spokesman-Review in an interview. “So much as a constant barrage of the same rhetoric and people not listening to my answers.”

What happened in the community? Irate parents became involved in the school board and pushed to have the library begin shelving materials differently and including warning labels for certain content. They claim it’s about “protecting” youth from inappropriate or pornographic material, but we all know it's actually coded language to get rid of books by and about queer people.

Glidden told the outlet the library doesn’t even stock many of the titles that have been getting national media attention in these pointless debates, but that a parent group called the Boundary County Library Board Recall has been hell-bent on recalling four out of five members of the library board of trustees in order to “protect” children from “grooming” materials.

Really what the group is trying to do is control and limit what the library can acquire in the future, which is dangerous for all the obvious reasons. And, yup: There’s that “grooming” allegation again.

Public libraries—and public schools—are an enormous resource for all young people, especially those who are low-income or don’t have supportive families at home. Taking away opportunities to read and learn about other people (or yourself) is incredibly cruel and damaging. It also sends the message that there’s something wrong with queer identity, which is not only incorrect, but deeply harmful, given the ongoing rates of bullying, harassment, and even abuse young queer people face both at home and at school.

Republicans are willing to be as cruel as ever to get votes, and we have to make sure we stand up against this hatred at all levels of government, including our local elections and school boards.