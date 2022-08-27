Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: Did you know DOJ is interested in investigating Trump and Mar-a-Lago?

x It's not his style, so you can't say he did it on purpose; but Merrick Garland has been like an Akido master or a matador to Trump's bull: while remaining passive and completely by the book, he and the DOJ have totally outmaneuvered Trump and now are seeing all his lies revealed — Harry Litman (@harrylitman) August 26, 2022

Meanwhile, here’s a great summary of the biggest concern:

x It doesn’t get worse than this. It just doesn’t. And I suspect the clarity and simplicity of this reckless indifference will not resonate well with the public. https://t.co/2N9AmPNfgD — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) August 27, 2022

Randall D. Eliason/WaPo:

Newly released memo to Barr was just cover for exonerating Trump In their nine-page memo, Engel and O’Callaghan note that Mueller concluded there was insufficient evidence to find that Trump or his campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russians seeking to interfere with the 2016 election. They argue this would make obstruction charges inappropriate, because it would be unusual to prosecute someone for obstruction when there was no underlying criminal offense. Scooter Libby and Martha Stewart would like a word. Both were convicted of obstructing investigations that ultimately did not result in other criminal charges — and that is not at all unusual. At the time of the obstruction, of course, a defendant does not know whether criminal charges ultimately will be brought. And people obstruct investigations for all kinds of reasons — including that the results might be politically damaging or embarrassing — even if they don’t fear criminal liability.

x Biden’s approval rating jumps 6 points. More fallout from GOP extremist stances on abortion, guns, and election conspiracy theories. Republicans should be up 20 points by now. Trumpism is dragging them down, just like it did in 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020 elections. pic.twitter.com/nJCQ7Y8GeE — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) August 26, 2022

Newsweek:

Wyoming Looks to Limit Secretary of State Power After 2020 Election Denial Wyoming lawmakers are looking to strip the secretary of state's duties to oversee the state's elections after a candidate who denies the result of the 2020 presidential election won the Republican primary to lead the office. On a voice vote Thursday, the state's Republican-dominated Joint Committee on Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions approved a motion to draft legislation stripping the office's sole authority to oversee the state's elections and creating an entity overseen by all five of the state's top elected officials.

x A stark asymmetry that fundamentally shapes the political discourse: GOP extremism - in rhetoric as well as substance - is mostly ignored as supposedly irrelevant fringe or shrugged off as “Republicans being Republicans”; if it comes from the Democrats, the opposite happens. https://t.co/iHl8FCPrNu — Thomas Zimmer (@tzimmer_history) August 26, 2022

Jackie Calmes/LA Times:

Trump’s latest grift — the ‘Save America PAC’ $100-million hoard Donald Trump says he’s naming me “Patriot of the Month.” But the defeated president has told me that month after month in fundraising emails, including every day this week. No service to country is required on my part, only payment to Trump: A contribution to his growing political coffers at the “Save America PAC.” Helpfully, he has already checked the box that says I agree to “make this a monthly recurring donation.” That’s patriotism, Trump-style. “For your eyes only,” the pitches may start, or “DO NOT SHARE.” Get a signed copy of his rally speech, they promise, or get markers like the ones he used to sign bills as president, or vulgar “LET’S GO BRANDON” baseball caps for your donation.

x Chief Justice Roberts has long talked about importance of public trust in the court.



And Justice Sotomayor warned that the court wouldn't survive "stench" of reversing Roe v. Wade.



Well, look at the numbers now in our NBC News poll https://t.co/R6qJqpsKIV pic.twitter.com/XmlYGfku8u — Mark Murray (@mmurraypolitics) August 26, 2022

Bill Scher/Washington Monthly:

How Democrats Could Actually Keep the House In times of crisis, the president’s party has proved that it can buck the trend of losing seats in the midterms—and voters are experiencing several crises this year. Fifteen months ago , I explained that Democrats had a shot at keeping the House—despite their current five-seat margin and the inconvenient fact that the president’s party almost always loses well more than five House seats in midterm elections—because the exceptions to the midterm rule are when the president’s party is successfully managing a crisis… Increasingly, what has begun to overshadow inflation is the abortion crisis. As The Washington Post reported this week, “about 20.9 million women have lost access to nearly all elective abortions in their home states, and a slate of strict new trigger laws expected to take effect in the coming days will shut out even more.” Evidence of pro-choice backlash is stark. This month, Kansas voters rejected an anti-abortion state constitutional amendment. Pat Ryan framed his race as a referendum on abortion. A Times analysis of voter registration data in 10 states found that since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade , new women registrants increased by 35 percent, quadruple the increase for men. Roe v. Wade

x https://t.co/C3wgORDVPr And a proposed amendment for the November election which would enshrine abortion rights in the Michigan Constitution had wide support in the poll — 67% said they would vote to approve the measure, against 24% saying they would vote against it. pic.twitter.com/rZwubjWWk2 — Greg Dworkin (@DemFromCT) August 26, 2022

Dallas Morning News:

Your Saturday palate cleanser: