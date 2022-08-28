Black Music Sunday: Celebrating Chicago blueswomen

First, there’s Koko Taylor. She was born Cora Anna Walton, the daughter of sharecroppers in Memphis, Tennessee, in September 1928. “Koko” was a childhood nickname given to her because of her love of chocolate.

Nina Goldstein and Corinne Naden wrote her biography for Musician Guide.

The youngest of six children, she was raised by her father following her mother's death in 1939. "He would make everybody in the household work," she told the Chicago Tribune. "When we weren't in the fields working, we would cut wood for our cooking stove and we'd pick up our kindling. I didn't get a chance to go to school a lot," she continued, "so I didn't get a big education or college degree. What I know, I taught myself." Taylor's musical self-education came from two sources: the gospel music she sang in her church choir and the blues she heard on celebrated bluesman B. B. King's radio show. "He used to play blues records by Bessie Smith, Ma Rainey, Sonny Boy Williamson, Muddy Waters, and Mathis James 'Jimmy' Reed," she told the Chicago Tribune. "The first blues record I ever heard was 'Me and My Memphis Blues,' by Memphis Minnie. I was 12 or 13, and just loved it." Weekdays, while they picked and chopped cotton, Taylor and her family would sing their own blues. "So what it amounted to," she explained to Contemporary Musicians, "was we would sing gospel on Sunday and blues on Monday. That's the way I was raised up."

Here’s a very short biography (less than six minutes) of her Taylor’s life, produced by Dr. Robert Norman.

If you have more time, this documentary portrait is about an hour long, where Taylor talks frankly about being “proud of singing the blues” when some artists seem to have been ashamed of it.

As YouTuber Sherry Wormser-Rhynard notes in her upload:

Koko Taylor, Grammy Awards blues singer, lived many of her entertaining years on the road. Filmed over two years, this intimate documentary follows Koko and her band, The Blues Machine, in and out of clubs, motels, and restaurants and traveling down the road in their six-passenger van. Intimate moments reveal Koko's character, drive, ambition, humor, strength, and tenderness as she navigates a white man's world while being the boss lady of her band. Her songs and history tie one scene to the next and end with a tribute concert featuring two of her and most blues fans' favorite musicians, Willy Dixon and Buddy Guy.

In 2004, Taylor was a recipient of a National Heritage Fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts. Here’s an excerpt from her interview with Mary Eckstein.

NEA: How old were you when you moved to Chicago? MS. TAYLOR: I was 21 when I came to Chicago. I grew up a lot during that year and I learned a lot. I already knew a lot about singing and everything, and I was kind of educated on what I knew to sing. After I got to Chicago I met Willie Dixon -- he had a big influence on my career. He discovered me and took me down to Chess Records for Leonard Chess to listen to my voice. And Chess told him "You get her ready right away, work with her right away for recording." The first song Willie got together for me was "What Kind of Man is This." And then he wrote "Wang Dang Doodle" for me. As old as it is, I get more requests for "Wang Dang Doodle" than I do for anything else. I don't care what I sing, the people want to hear "Wang Dang Doodle." My show cannot be completed until I sing that! NEA: Do you think that blues music has changed over time? MS. TAYLOR: Well, it has to a certain extent. A lot of people that used to sing the blues now want to jazz it up, make it pretty. They want to change lyrics from real hard-core blues to something fancy, but that don't really work. It's either blues or it ain't. It's either real blues or it ain't the blues. When I sing the blues I sing the blues. I don't care how far down it goes. I feel just like I sing and I go way down in the core to pull out a real blues song when I'm on stage. I don't do no show without singing the real blues. NEA: Has your audience changed over time or has it stayed pretty much the same? MS. TAYLOR: I’m drawing bigger audiences. Ten years ago I got just a few people. Now when I go somewhere to sing I've got a huge audience -- 500 to 1,000 people and sometimes more. I was in California this past weekend at the Monterey Blues Festival and when I walked out on the stage, my god, there were so many people there. Everybody stood up and people were hollering "I love you, Koko. We're so glad you're back." You know, I had a very bad sick spell and was in the hospital for three months. They knew that and they were so proud and thankful I was back and they was letting me know that. And believe me, I let them know that I really appreciated it.

By popular demand, here’s Taylor singing “Wang Dang Doodle,” live in 1967.

It’s impossible to include all of my Koko Taylor favorites, so I’ll just drop a full album here for y’all to luxuriate in for about an hour, and post more to the comment section.

(Tracklist here)

In 2007, just two years before her death in June 2009, Taylor was still knocking out her audience. This performance of “I’m A Woman” was recorded at the Tremblant International Blues Festival in Canada.

When I was a little girl, only 12 years old

I couldn't do nothing to save my doggone soul

My mama told me the day I was grown

She says, "Sing the blues, child, sing it from now on"

Though Taylor was honored with the title “Queen of the Chicago Blues,” she was not the only woman in Chi-town on the blues circuit. There is quite a long list of sisters who didn’t achieve global fame, but each of them had a following. A compilation album, Blues With The Girls, was released in 1982, featuring three such Chicago blueswomen: Big Time Sarah, Zora Young, and Bonnie Lee.

Big Time Sarah was born Sarah Streeter in January 1953 in Coldwater, Mississippi. Encyclopedia.com offers this bio:

When Streeter was seven, she moved north with her family, landing in Chicago’s South Side. A daughter of alcoholic parents, Streeter sought community in a local church and developed her musical talent in its gospel choir. At age 14, Streeter’s aunt snuck her under-age niece into Morgan’s Lounge, on 61st Street, where Streeter made her secular debut singing the only blues song she knew at the time, “Stormy Monday.” Famed jazz and blues pianist Sunnyland Slim took Streeter under his wing after hearing her sing at the Wise Fools Pub in 1976. She immediately embarked on a six-week California tour with Slim, and later joined him and John Lee Hooker on a European tour. After touring with Slim for about four years, Streeter had grown the confidence and gained enough of a following to headline in clubs with her own band. She became a favorite in Chicago blues clubs such as Kingston Mines, Biddy Mulligan’s,and B.L.U.E.S., on par with other well-known blues artists, including Buddy Guy, Junior Wells, Johnny Bernard, Jimmy Johnson, Magic Slim, Albert King,and Willie Dixon. Streeter soon earned herself a place in the North Side Chicago blues landscape as an artist who could shock while remaining true to classic blues conventions. She was one of a select few women accepted in that performing circuit in the late 1970s. “The only singers up north were KokoTaylor and Lavelle White,”Streeter told Blues Revue’s Christine Kreiser. “After I got in on the scene, it was three up there. I was the one that made it really comfortable for the other lady singers to come up there.”

Here’s Big Time Sarah, performing “I’ll Take Care Of You,” from her 2001 album, A Million Of You.

Dr. James Goldberg posted this comment under the video:

When I first met Sarah she had not recorded: she didn't have the bread. I did and we arranged for studio time on the South Side at 2.00 AM one cold winter night. We finished at 8.00 AM the next morning. That demo album, with 4 tracks, got her onto the stage she was born to. I am so very happy I gave her the chance to make it happen for her. What an honor. What a joy. We're talking back in the early 90's....I lived in California but spent lots of time in Chicago: always trying to catch BTS. What a talent. Best money I ever spent! [...] Since 1993 Sarah [has] been recording with Chicago's, Delmark Records. Streeter's debut album Lay It on 'em Girls (1993), spotlights the band Streeter formed in 1989, the BTS Express. She covers three numbers by Willie Dixon, as well as material from Bill Withers, George Gershwin and Leonard Feather, and displays both a vibrant style and versatility. Followed by Blues in the Year One-D-One (1996), and A Million of You (2001), Sarah's powerful, commanding vocal style and the arrangements of bandleader/guitarist Rico McFarland translate into a disc as exciting as one of her live performances, or as close as one can get without being there. Also with John Hill, Roosevelt Purifoy, Bill Hargrove, and "Curfew" Scott. Highlights include the traditional "Train I Ride," and standards like "Red Dress" and "The Sky Is Crying," all with fine solos from her band, and near perfect singing from Sarah: modern electric blues at its sweaty, steamy best.



Streeter received an W.C. Handy Award nominations, for Traditional Blues Female Artist of the Year, in 2002 and 2003.She has played at the Chicago Blues Festival, 2002 and 2007, the Efes Pilsener Blues Festival, Moscow, Russia,in 2005, the legendary San Francisco Blues Festival, 2002, Monterey Jazz Festival, 2002 and Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival, 2001. In a live setting, a crowd pleaser is her Big Mama Thornton's "Hound Dog", "Hoochie Coochie Man", and her signature tune is "Meet Me With Your Black Drawers On," it's all part of the Big Time Sarah experience, one that no Chicago blues lover should miss.



AllMusic has a brief bio of Zora Young, by Linda Seida.

Sadly, I couldn’t find more so I’ll let her music speak for her.

Another compilation of Chicago blueswomen is 1996’s Women of Blue Chicago.

Blue Chicago is the name of one of the finest blues clubs in Chicago. With locations at 536 and 736 N. Clark, Blue Chicago has been presenting the region’s world-class blues artistry for many years. One of the unique aspects of the club is that women singers are part of the performances almost every night. Women of Blue Chicago is a Delmark Records release that features Chicago’s best women of the blues, all of whom have been associated with the club over the years. Originally released in 1996, Women of Blue Chicago showcases a dynamic cast of Bonnie Lee, Karen Carroll, Shirley Johnson, Lynne Jordan, Big Time Sarah, and Katherine Davis.

Last but not least, there’s Bonnie Lee, with a bio by Jason Ankeny at AllMusic.

Bonnie Lee was a longtime fixture of Chicago's contemporary blues scene aswell as one of the last surviving links to its postwar heyday. Born Jessie Lee Frealls on June 11, 1931, in Bunkie, LA, Lee grew up in Beaumont, TX, where she studied piano and sang in her church's choir. Gospel singer Lillian Ginn was sufficiently impressed to extend an invitation to join her on tour, but Lee's mother refused to grant her permission. As a teen Lee nevertheless toured the South as a member of the Famous Georgia Minstrels, befriending blues legends Clarence "Gatemouth" Brown and Big Mama Thornton along the way. She relocated to Chicago in 1958, hitching a ride with a delivery van driver and settling at the West Side apartment of an aunt. After toiling in anonymity as a singer and dancer, in 1960 Lee signed to J. Mayo Williams' Ebony label to cut her debut single, "Sad and Evil Woman," credited at Williams' insistence to Bonnie "Bombshell" Lane, a moniker she reportedly despised. The single fared poorly, and Lee continued touring the Chicago jazz and blues club circuit, developing a potent voice as earthy as it was electrifying. Family obligations forced her to retire from music during the middle of the decade, but in 1967 she resurfaced alongside the legendary pianist Sunnyland Slim, a longtime confederate of Muddy Waters. Lee regularly opened for Slim in the years that followed, becoming a legend on the North Side blues circuit via residencies at clubs including Wise Fools, B.L.U.E.S., and Blue Chicago

Here’s Lee with “Baby, What You Want Me To Do?” from Women of Blue Chicago.

