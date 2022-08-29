GOP Leader McCarthy should not be counting his chickens ahead of November election

GOP House Leader Kevin McCarthy, with Rep. Elise Stefanik in the background, just waiting for her chance for a coup.

The predicted rout by Republicans over Democrats in the House this midterm is becoming less of a sure thing by the day. New polling from both CBS and NBC shows that support for Republicans in the generic balloting is falling as potential voters continue to be motivated by the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to end federal abortion rights and the ensuring battles in the states. What had been an expected double digit gain in the House for Republicans is now looking like a handful of seats, thanks to the extreme gerrymandering they’ve been pursuing for the last few decades.

The CBS News tracking poll has Republicans on track to win 226 seats, down four from last month. NBC News polling reinforces that, pointing to persuadable voters as the difference. It gives Democrats a 3-point advantage with those voters, 40%-37%, a flip from the first half of the year when Republicans were consistently up generically by 6 points (39%-33%). That goes along with an uptick in President Joe Biden’s approval rating.

While Republicans (and much of the traditional media) keep trying to force the message to be about the economy and inflation, voters seem to be stubbornly caring more about things like the erosion of our civil rights and democracy.

Donate now to protect the Democratic majority in the House!