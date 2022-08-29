GOP Leader McCarthy should not be counting his chickens ahead of November election

Campaign Action
According to that CBS tracker, women voters in particular believe that if Republicans gain control, “they'll make restricting abortion a priority (65%), even more so than inflation (56%).” On top of that, ”More Democrats (77%) say abortion is ‘very important’ than describe any other issue that way—it’s neck-and-neck with gun policy and ahead of the economy and inflation.” It’s also not just Democrats: “third-party and undecided voters for whom the overturning of Roe is a factor say it makes them want to support Democrats over Republicans by four to one.”
Meanwhile, voters are feeling better about Biden and about the economy. Dropping gas prices have are helping to boost Biden’s approval, now up to 45% with registered voters, the highest it’s been since February.
A departing moderate Republican, Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan, agrees with the polling assessment. “I expect a narrow majority for the GOP that may not be all that much greater than what (Nancy) Pelosi has today,” he told CNN. “Will be very hard to have any sense of a governing majority.”
An anonymous member (coward) told CNN “We are losing ground because of [abortion]. They go on to complain that “Roe caught Republicans off guard and we haven't used it to paint the left as extreme nor shown any sort of compassion on the issue.” As if support for the status quo of the past half century on abortion rights is extreme. “Republicans want to say, ‘inflation,’ as if that solves all our problems. It doesn't,” the member added.
Another departing Republican is a lot blunter.
Potential Speaker Kevin McCarthy would have a very big challenge on his hands should he get the gavel.
There are thousands of elections on the ballot this year, and Democratic campaigns all over the country need your help to get out the vote. Mobilize is your one-stop shop to get connected with campaigns anywhere in the country that need volunteers to call, text, write, and knock on doors. Click here to view GOTV opportunities near you.
RELATED: As GOP's electoral walls crumble, Republicans run from abortion and Trump
Comments are closed on this story.