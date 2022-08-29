Kinzinger says he’ll campaign against GOP: ‘I don’t care what their policy position on taxes are!

“Kevin McCarthy isn't leading. He is asking ‘What does Marjorie Taylor Greene want me to do?’ Mitch McConnell is trying to save the Senate,” Kinzinger said. “We have no leaders, and no wonder our base believes everything Donald Trump says.” Kinzinger isn’t 100% right, of course. The GOP created this problem in various ways. They opened up the space for an old-school fascist to take control of a dissatisfied Republican base.

x The leader is a one term president who just got raided for taking top secret/classified information into his Mar A Lago home. Also, investigated by the SDNY for tax evasion and fraud. — Estivel (@Estivel) August 29, 2022

Todd then asked about statements that fellow exile Rep. Liz Cheney has made about her willingness to support Democratic candidates in races where the Republican opposition is so extreme it would be unconscionable not to. Kinzinger was pretty clear about his criteria for what kind of Republican candidate he would support, saying, “If you have Republicans that are running against even left-wing Democrats that believe in democracy and believe in voting, that person should be elected over somebody who would overthrow the will of the people and, ultimately, destroy this country.”

That’s a low bar, but it is an absolutely important line in the sand. One should always support the person who believes in the concept of a democracy over a person who would like to create an authoritarian minority. Kinzinger goes on to do a solid job of simply explaining how and why holding the line on democracy, regardless of political party affiliation, is essential. “This country cannot survive outside of democracy,” he said. “It will turn into a power struggle between groups of different races, different ethnicities, and different religions[...] Take that away, the country is a mess. Republicans that are for that have no place in office. I don't care what their policy position on taxes are.”

