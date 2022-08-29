Ron Johnson keeps saying things, which is really bad for his campaign

You might want to get better control over that yap, there, Ron.

The Senate’s dimmest bulb, Wisconsin Republican Ron Johnson, is on defense in his reelection campaign. He’s facing both Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who’s ahead in the polls, and his own big mouth that keeps saying things that get him trouble. Like when he said Social Security and Medicare should be put on the chopping block every year.

That could put him in some jeopardy with a chunk of his base. The same goes for what he said about marriage equality, following the explicit threat Justice Clarence Thomas made to it in his concurrence to the Supreme Court decision in June overthrowing federal abortion rights. Johnson released a statement saying he’s absolutely fine with same-sex marriage. “Prior to the Obergefell v. Hodges Supreme Court decision on gay marriage, I supported civil unions,” Johnson said in the statement. “After Obergefell, I considered the issue settled.”

The problem for Johnson is that Republican orthodoxy does not agree. Now he’s trying to walk that back, since Senate Democrats are contemplating pushing the issue with a floor vote before the midterms. When he said, “Even though I feel the Respect for Marriage Act is unnecessary, should it come before the Senate, I see no reason to oppose it,” he apparently meant that maybe he would vote present. Now he’s insisting that it be amended before he’ll support it.

Donate now to give Democrats a true majority in the Senate, and particularly to give Johnson the boot.