Mountain Valley Pipeline would turn communities across two states into sacrifice zones

It’s worth noting that the companies collectively working on this project represent some of the most notorious polluters in the nation, including NextEra, AltaGas, and ConEd. Equitrans, which has a 48% stake in the project, also has its own history of misdeeds. And, instead of holding those companies to account, FERC chose to extend the pipeline’s completion date to 2026. The project was originally set to come online in late 2018 at a budget of around $3.5 billion. Environmental organizations like the Sierra Club believe the project is nearly 55% completed at a total of $6.6 billion and growing.

“FERC’s decision disregards the experiences of those harmed by Mountain Valley Pipeline, the evidence of environmental degradation and the tens of thousands who weighed in asking for denial of the certificate extension” Appalachian Voices Virginia Field Coordinator Jessica Sims said in a statement. “Granting MVP more time to harm Appalachian communities and water resources is appalling, but FERC’s decision will only strengthen the growing national opposition against this unnecessary fracked-gas pipeline.”

Community members like the activists featured in a recent Mother Jones article on the pipeline continue fighting its development and a rally in Washington, D.C. is scheduled for Sept. 8. Dubbed “No Sacrifice Zones: Appalachian Resistance Comes to DC,” the joint rally with Stop MVP and People vs. Fossil Fuels calls attention to exactly what the many communities at the front lines of the Mountain Valley Pipeline will become if they already haven’t been ravaged by the fossil fuel industry keeping people like Manchin rich and in power.

The term is frequently used in relation to environmental justice, so I’ll quote the movement’s founding father, Robert Bullard, on sacrifice zones:

“Sacrifice zones are often ‘fenceline communities’ of low-income and people of color, or ‘hot spots’ of chemical pollution where residents live immediately adjacent to heavily polluted industries or military bases. Quite often, this pattern of unequal protection constitutes environmental racism.”

No community should be left to die for the sake of oil and gas profits. Showing up and showing out for these “fenceline communities” is crucial if we are to fight the climate crisis and bring about a just transition in the process.