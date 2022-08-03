Listen to Republican Senate candidates: Abortion really is on the ballot under their names

When the draft opinion leaked, Pennsylvania Republican nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz celebrated it, tweeting, “The Court is right. Roe was wrongly decided. Abortion laws should be left up to the American people and their elected representatives. I look forward to supporting pro-life legislation that saves innocent lives in the U.S. Senate.”

J.D. Vance, the Republican nominee in Ohio, hailed “a great day” that was ushering in a “new phase of the pro-life movement.” He, too, suggested that he would support federal legislation restricting or banning abortion.

Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin called Dobbs “a victory for life and for those who have fought for decades to protect the unborn.”

Herschel Walker, the Georgia Republican Senate nominee, initially responded to Dobbs by saying, “I stand for life and Raphael Warnock stands for abortion.” But close to a month later, after the state started moving forward on its own abortion ban, Walker wanted to change the subject, telling reporters who asked him about it, “You’re going to bring up things that people are not concerned about.” Then again, the ever-consistent and coherent Walker also said, “There’s not a national ban on abortion right now and I think that’s a problem.”

In Arizona, Republican Senate nominee Blake Masters tweeted that Dobbs was “a huge victory for children across this country.” That’s no surprise: Masters had previously called for a federal abortion ban, saying, “The federal government needs to step in and say, 'We recognize life here and no state can permit abortion.’” Masters has also said the courts should overturn Griswold v. Connecticut, the Supreme Court decision affirming the right to contraception.

These are the candidates the Republican Party is trying to elect to the Senate in some of the key battleground states this year. They celebrate the end of Roe v. Wade and in many cases have explicitly said they would support a federal abortion ban. When voters look at their ballots and see these names, they should know what a vote for Oz or Walker or Vance or Masters or Johnson or Budd would mean.

