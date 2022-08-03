President Joe Biden signs executive order in effort to protect travel for abortion

In addition to making it easier and affordable for pregnant individuals to leave states with stricter laws to seek care, the order calls on Becerra to improve research and data on maternal health issues and to consider actions to ensure health care providers comply with federal nondiscrimination laws to ensure people receive medically necessary care.

"Secretary Becerra is going to work with states through Medicaid to allow them to provide reproductive health care for women who live in states where abortions are being banned in that state," Biden said Wednesday.

"The executive order makes sure health care providers comply with federal law so women don't face delays or denials of medically necessary care. And this executive order advances research and data collection to evaluate the impact that this reproductive health crisis is having on maternal health and other health conditions and health outcomes."

x JUST IN: President Biden signs an executive order aimed at making it easier to travel to obtain an abortion.



"We're doing everything in our power to safeguard...the right to choose that women had under Roe v. Wade, which was ripped away by this extreme court." pic.twitter.com/yaUYc5ScHe — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 3, 2022

The executive order was signed by the president during a virtual appearance at the first meeting of Biden’s newly created Reproductive Healthcare Access Task Force. Biden is still in isolation recovering from a "rebound" case of COVID-19.

During the meeting, Cabinet heads also reported on progress they've made on executing a July 8 directive the president issued to preserve abortion access. According to CBS News, that executive order asked the Justice Department to do whatever it could to protect those seeking an abortion, including protecting their right to travel to another state and access approved abortion drugs.