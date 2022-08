The U.S. Supreme Court is no longer legitimate. It has to be reformed to be saved

And check this out: a 45% swing among independents into deep negative territory for the Court.

x The Supreme Court's ratings have plummeted by 33 points -- to net -7% -- after Republican justices overturned Roe v Wade.



This includes a dramatic -45% swing among independents, who now view the Court negatively.https://t.co/FTl8jMS0Um pic.twitter.com/0D6vtmn5GY — Chris Kang (@cdkang76) August 29, 2022

Of course the justices on the Court don’t need to worry about how hated they are. They have their jobs for life—as it stands now, anyway, and don’t have to think about reelection and keeping the American electorate happy. The five extremists who comprise the court’s majority (reinforced by an occasional dip of the toe into the right-wing swamp by Chief Justice John Roberts) can do pretty much as they please as it now stands, without fear of reprisal.

They need to be feeling some fear right about now. They need to know that their power to rule against the will of the majority will not go unchecked. Congress and the president have to step in to save the institution by reforming it.

The most obvious and quickest solution is to add more justices to counter the court-packing McConnell and Trump have inflicted on us. There are a variety of other creative and smart solutions on top of increasing the number, which could include term limits; a process of rotating judges from federal courts onto the Supreme Court for a specified term; allowing each incoming president to appoint two justices at the beginning of their term in office; Congress could restrict the court’s jurisdiction or impose supermajority requirement on decisions; and Congress can always overrule the Supreme Court. They can, that is, if there are sufficient majorities to do that.

But right now, with the threat that those six pose not just to the legitimacy of the court but to the health of the nation, something’s got to happen. Expanding the court should be where to start.

