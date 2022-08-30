California lawmakers pass farmworker bill as 24-hour vigil urges governor to sign

“The Sacramento vigil at 11th and N streets is built around an elaborate altar adorned with iconic UFW black-eagle flags and religious objects people are bringing,” UFW said Monday. “Among them are votive candles and statues of saints, including the Virgin of Guadalupe, patron saint of Mexico and of Latinos in the U.S. Farm workers and supporters are volunteering for shifts during daylight and nighttime hours. Also present are shoes worn out by the marchers.

“Community enthusiasm across the state built as hundreds greeted marchers along the route and joined end-of-day rallies in valley farm towns,” UFW continued. “There has been broadening public support for the UFW drive and sacrificial march, including solid backing by the California labor movement as well as union, religious, and community leaders, activists and organizations.”

Sacramento Bee reported that Assembly Member Mark Stone, the bill’s author, has negotiated with Newsom’s office, making changes that allow the Agricultural Labor Relations Board (ALRB) office to handle all ballots. Newsom’s office had said that while he “supports changes to state law to make it easier for these workers to organize,” he “cannot support an untested mail-in election process that lacks critical provisions to protect the integrity of the election,” The Fresno Bee reported.

We won’t rest until #AB2183 becomes law. Sí, se puede. pic.twitter.com/QRBvcnJdlV — United Farm Workers (@UFWupdates) August 29, 2022

x Our vigils continue to carry our message. We are determined to see the #AB2183 passed into law. Nighttime shots from our 24 hour vigils for the Governor’s signature. pic.twitter.com/WrTUpvtE34 — United Farm Workers (@UFWupdates) August 30, 2022

x Dawn breaks and our 24 hour vigils in Sacramento, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Fresno continue to carry our message. We are determined to see the #AB2183 passed into law. Join us! pic.twitter.com/9CBQ0zpYvP — United Farm Workers (@UFWupdates) August 30, 2022

State Sen. Maria Elena Durazo told The Sacramento Bee that the changes equal nearly everything Newsom asked for. “Democratic lawmakers and Newsom remain at odds over Newsom’s request that the bill include a requirement for employers to receive an advance notice of the specific date of a union election,” the report continued. While Newsom’s office defended the request as a National Labor Relations Board standard, advocates told The Sacramento Bee that this standard just doesn’t work for farmworkers because they’ve often been intimidated during union elections.

California stands to continue being a leader in protecting communities that are falling through the cracks at the federal level. Also up for a vote in the state legislature this week is the VISION Act, which would prevent the double punishment of immigrants who’ve already served their time in state prison, and halt their unnecessary transfers to federal deportation agents.

UFW shared one tweet featuring a video of 65-year-old Asuncion, who “works both under a union contract and without. He knows the value and wants to be in the position where he and his co-workers could vote without intimidation. ‘We want @CAgovernor Newsom to sign #AB2183 now & not drag this on.’”

