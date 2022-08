Herschel Walker cosplays as a sheriff and gets hilarious blowback

Georgia’s Senate race between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Trump-anointed Herschel Walker continues to expose the GOP as the party of vacuity. Walker’s past couple of weeks on the campaign trail have seen the former NFL running back attack minority small business programs as “affirmative action,” while having to admit he benefited from those exact programs. He also incoherently blamed trees for taxes as a part of his climate change policy. That’s not a typo.

There’s a reason why on Tuesday, Sen. Warnock tweeted out, “I guess ‘any day of the week’ sounded good to Herschel Walker until I committed to three debates.” Not to be outdone by facts and stuff, Walker tweeted out an image of his “Special Deputy Sheriff” identification card, writing “While @ReverendWarnock was calling law enforcement ‘thugs and bullies’ I was proud to serve the blue as an Honorary Agent and Special Deputy Sheriff of Cobb County for many years.”

Walker is likely hoping that Georgians don’t remember The Atlanta Journal-Constitution exposé on how he has repeatedly lied about his involvement and “work” with law enforcement. That June report included an interview with former DeKalb County District Attorney J. Tom Morgan who said Walker’s “special” card was something like a prize in a cracker jack box: ”It gives you absolutely no law enforcement authority. It’s like a junior ranger badge.”

