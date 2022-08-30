Florida voices call Crist's selection of Karla Hernández-Mats as running mate 'extraordinary pick'

It’s an area where the state’s fascist Republican governor had pressed his big thumb and implemented harmful policy criticized by Hernández-Mats, including an anti-LGBTQ agenda, Tampa Bay Times continued. “During the pandemic, she encouraged people to wear masks, hosted a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic and more recently and, according to the candidate, fought for safer classrooms for students and teachers.”

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber called the selection of Hernández-Mats “an extraordinary pick,” the report said. “DeSantis has spent his first term demonizing education. This is someone who understands this isn’t a way to build democracy.”

Hernández-Mats could also put a personal face on another topic frequently twisted for political gain by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis: immigration. The Florida Republican has frequently tried to outdo Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as the nation’s most anti-immigrant governor, including targeting asylum-seeking children. He’s been aided by his own running mate, Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, a Cuban American who raised a shit storm when she endorsed sending Cuban migrants out of the state. She then claimed she didn’t mean Cuban migrants.

“Karla Hernández-Mats is a Florida story that is testament to what Floridians raised by immigrant parents can achieve when given the opportunity,” David Metellus, director of policy and politics for FLIC Votes, said in a statement received by Daily Kos. “Karla’s father was a farmworker and carpenter who taught her the values of hard work, kindness, and fighting for others. That is why after ten years in the classroom molding future leaders, she helped lead the passing of Referendum 362, a United Teachers of Dade initiative that gave teachers a raise and improved safety in schools.

“To date, this is the largest pay increase in the history of Miami-Dade County Public Schools, which gained the support from more than 70% of Miami-Dade voters,” Metellus continued. “The community knows her; teachers, students, and parents can attest to her skills and service. She will be a top-notch Lieutenant Governor and it makes us proud to see someone who reflects our movement on the ticket to defeat the despot that is Ron Desantis. This is how you put Florida families first and fight to win!”

While DeSantis and Nuñez seek to bus non-Cubans out of the state, Crist was among leaders urging the Biden administration to both extend and expand protections for Venezuelan immigrants already in the U.S. The administration extended Temporary Protected Status last month—certainly a welcome move—but unfortunately didn’t expand the relief. Advocates continue to press on, and stands in stark contrast to the anti-immigrant fervor of the GOP ticket.

"I commend Crist for selecting Karla Hernández to be Florida’s next Lt Governor,” Florida Democrats Chair Manny Diaz said in Twitter thread. “Karla is an accomplished leader with impeccable qualifications, experience, & integrity who has spent her career serving our communities & improving access to public education.” He added that Hernández-Mats is “a Miami-born, 1st-generation Honduran, graduate of FIU. She's an active member of her church, humanitarian volunteer, teacher of the year, & parent of children in FL public schools. She understands our state, our classrooms, & our communities."