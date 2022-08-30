Trump-endorsed Blake Masters steadily working to distance himself from the persona he campaigned on

As Daily Kos’ Laura Clawson recently wrote, Masters has also backed off his extremist stance on abortion in an attempt to paint his Democratic rival Sen. Mark Kelly as the radical one.

Clawson writes:

“Masters’ website no longer says, ‘I am 100% pro-life.’ It no longer describes his support for a ‘federal personhood law (ideally a Constitutional amendment) that recognizes that unborn babies are human beings that may not be killed’ or for ‘the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act,’ which criminalizes abortion after 20 weeks, or ‘the Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, the SAVE Moms and Babies Act, and other pro-life legislation.’

A few days later, Daily Kos’ Gabe Ortiz wrote that in exchange for his less zealous views on abortion, Masters pivoted to more racist rhetoric on immigration.

“TIME reports that Peter Thiel-funded Republican Senate nominee Blake Masters ‘is betting on an immigration outcry’ to help him defeat Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly in Arizona, Ortiz writes, ‘going so far as to claim that the former astronaut is ‘personally responsible for the worst border crisis our state and our nation have ever seen.’”

Masters also altered his site to remove the last words of the quote below: “import a new electorate”—a roaring shout-out to the racist “great replacement conspiracy theory,” per CNN.

“Joe Biden and Mark Kelly caused this crisis. They canceled the Border Wall construction. They invite illegals to come here and give them housing and cash. The Democrats dream of mass amnesty, because they want to import a new electorate.”

Masters may try to disguise his unvarnished racism on his website, but he was exposed as exactly who he is just a couple of months ago.

In June, The Daily Beast reported that during an April interview on The Jeff Oravits Show podcast, Masters offered his half-cent theory on why America has such a horrific gun violence issue: It’s the “Black people,” he said.

A person associated with the Blake campaign told CNN that his website is updated by the nominee himself and is meant to exist as a “living document.”