Yet another study confirms just how much the Inflation Reduction Act will lower U.S. emissions

The Inflation Reduction Act represents a historic moment in the U.S. transition to renewable energy.

Study after study has touted the benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) when it comes to reducing emissions and preparing the U.S. for a renewable-powered future. Researchers from the firm Energy Innovation are the latest to make the case for the IRA’s benefits as the country aims to reach net zero by 2050. Per their analysis, “the IRA could create up to 1.3 million new jobs in 2030 concentrated in the manufacturing, construction, and service industries. Through greater clean energy deployment, the bill could avoid up to 4,500 premature deaths and up to 119,000 asthma attacks annually by 2030.”

Energy Innovation Senior Director of Analysis Robbie Orvis told The Guardian that the law is “a complete jump-start for renewables” because of the many provisions incentivizing renewable energy projects, including investment and production tax credits and rural utilities programs as well as forthcoming rules meant to address connectivity issues pertaining to power grids and charging stations for electric vehicles. Provisions in the IRA alone have the potential to double wind and solar capacity by 2030.