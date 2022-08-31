Abbreviated pundit roundup: DOJ presents damning evidence of stolen documents

And Twitter is on it:

The Trump filings for a Special Master were a huge misstep. DOJ has used its response to disclose damning proof of a series of crimes, which it would not otherwise have been able to do. And one very compelling photo.

NEW: DOJ says in response to Trump special master request that “the former President lacks standing to seek judicial relief or oversight as to Presidential records because those records do not belong to him”

DOJ: The U.S. government owns the property Trump stole, and a court can't order the owner of stolen property to return it to the thief. pic.twitter.com/RlFiLgph0N

He stole stuff that wasn’t his. Super classified stuff. They repeatedly asked him to return the stuff. He refused. They tried to help him. He lied about the stuff, hid the stuff, & obstructed their search for the stuff. Finally, they came & got the stuff. He should be indicted.

And in other news:

Anna Wolfe/Mississippi Today (March 2021):

The city is faced with two colliding but distinct funding problems: One, the city’s infrastructure is only getting older and past administrations did not plan for inevitable future capital investments, as is true in many aging cities. Two, the loss of customer base and pervasive billing troubles have left the water department without a feasible revenue model for regular operations and maintenance.

The city is faced with two colliding but distinct funding problems: One, the city’s infrastructure is only getting older and past administrations did not plan for inevitable future capital investments, as is true in many aging cities. Two, the loss of customer base and pervasive billing troubles have left the water department without a feasible revenue model for regular operations and maintenance.

Many Jacksonians lacked access to clean drinking water long before the most recent storm. In fact, on a good day, officials advise pregnant people and children under five not to drink from the tap, a phenomenon that’s been the case for the last five years…

Many Jacksonians lacked access to clean drinking water long before the most recent storm. In fact, on a good day, officials advise pregnant people and children under five not to drink from the tap, a phenomenon that’s been the case for the last five years…

LATEST: 180,000 people in Jackson will be without safe water for drinking or even brushing their teeth "for an unknown period of time," Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said in an emergency press briefing tonight. He warns: "DO NOT DRINK THE WATER." https://t.co/RyWu22NOKL

The Jackson water crisis is one borne of systemic racism. Read @NickJudin 's report that traces the origins of the water crisis all the way back to desegregation and the era of white flight and southern resistance that left Jackson economically devastated. https://t.co/FE1GhDSvwn

Jennifer Rubin/WaPo:

Carter added : “It is irrelevant whether the attorney was aware of the illegal purpose or whether the scheme was ultimately successful. The exception extinguishes both the attorney-client privilege and the work product doctrine.”

U.S. District Judge David O. Carter found in a case concerning the Jan. 6 committee’s subpoena of attorney John Eastman’s emails that while some materials might be protected, “the crime-fraud exception applies when (1) a ‘client consults an attorney for advice that will serve [them] in the commission of a fraud or crime,’ and (2) the communications are ‘sufficiently related to’ and were made ‘in furtherance of’ the crime.”

Dan Rather and Elliot Kirschner/Substack:

Dear Teachers

You nurture the flames of democracy

One of the great sadnesses of our current age is how politics has polluted so much of our public discourse and spread into realms that once seemed free of partisanship. That this occurs at a time when much of the Republican Party has adopted the posture of a bully and is gripped by extremist ideology and attacks on truth and justice makes it all the more dangerous and dispiriting.

Perhaps nowhere is this more true than in the battlegrounds that our schools have become. We are living in an age when the number of books being banned is on the rise and the willingness to confront America’s complicated history is on the decline. We see intolerance worn as a badge of toughness, while inclusion, the great promise of what public education can be, is treated as weakness. We see a concerted effort to take over school boards, especially in deeply conservative areas, with true believers in the culture wars eager to inflict their small-mindedness, bias, and mean-spirited ideology on shaping how young minds are taught.

Teaching, already an underappreciated profession in this country, is becoming an even less appealing line of work. We have educators who have spent decades in the classroom now forced to look over their shoulders, wondering whether the books on their shelves or their carefully honed lesson plans will run afoul of the new draconian mandates. And we have young idealists with freshly minted teaching certificates wondering whether they can impart their excitement and new ideas into the students before them.