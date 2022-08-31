'I am antifa': Veterans respond to right-wing misinformation

OG antifa.

Antifa has always stood for “anti-fascist.” That’s it. When neo-Nazis and “alt-right” ass hats and whatever the ultra-conservative movement decided to call itself that week began showing up en masse to peaceful events like a bunch of bullies, groups of antifa folks decided they would meet that aggression with the promise of an equal response. This, as anyone knows, drives bullies crazy, and fascists are bullies. They can be scary and dangerous bullies, but they are bullies nonetheless.

In recent months, white nationalists and other pathetic groups of fascists have been showing up at places where (frequently) LGBTQ community members and their allies are holding events. These events can be small or large, but the important thing for white nationalists and other homophobic and transphobic Americans is that they get as close as they can to these LGBTQ people, maybe even bumping into them with their fevered bigoted bodies, and threaten their safety.

It’s gross and bigoted and dangerous and an attempt at infringing on the rights of others. As a result, antifa members decided to show up in support of a kid-friendly drag show in Roanoke, Texas, a bunch of angry bigots decided to descend on the event. They wore legal weapons (it’s the Lone Star State, baby!), and really bent those fascists out of shape. Right-wing media, as well as right-wing politicians who have lost all ability to gain purchase with their normal BS positions, have reverted to throwing up their Second Amendment-loving hands to cry about being prosecuted and terrorized by “antifa.” Fox News branded them “Masked Antifa,” who were “brandishing weapons.”

The hope is to pretend that it is the left wing, the people who fight against actual fascists, that wants civil unrest. Not the guys lying about the integrity of the 2020 election. Not the people saying they are going to throw out the votes of millions of Americans to get their narrow-minded way. It’s the people protecting children from yelling and spitting adults that are the issue.