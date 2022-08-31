Police arrest 14-year-old for attacking Jewish people with a fire extinguisher in two incidents

There were no reports of serious injuries in any of the incidents. Surveillance footage of the incidents were shared on social media.

In one incident, a 72-year-old man said he was approached by a group of individuals, including one who ran up from behind and sprayed him in the face with a fire extinguisher.

A second attack also occurred on Aug. 21 around the same time. During that incident, a 66-year-old man was walking when someone sprayed him with a fire extinguisher and punched him, CBS News reported.

According to CBS News, police arrested a 14-year-old boy Monday and charged him with three counts, including assault as a hate crime in connection to both of those incidents.

x 2 perps are seen chasing after a Hasidic Jewish person on Roebling St & Lee Ave last night, if you have more information contact ⁦@WspuShomrim⁩ and ⁦@NYPD90Pct⁩. pic.twitter.com/FGeZApGaUh — WILLIAMSBURG NEWS (@WMSBG) August 21, 2022

x A perp is seen running up behind a Hasidic Jewish person on Lee Ave & Taylor St and assaulted him by spraying him with a fire extinguisher, if you have more information contact ⁦@WspuShomrim⁩ and ⁦@NYPD90Pct⁩. pic.twitter.com/yzfxSjufTD — WILLIAMSBURG NEWS (@WMSBG) August 21, 2022

New York Police Department Commissioner Keechant Sewell said it's believed the victims were targeted because of their Jewish identity.

"No one deserves to be the victim of such senseless hateful violence. No one," Sewell said according to ABC News. The commissioner added that arrests by New York’s Hate Crimes Task Force are up over 100% this year, and arrests by the task force for attacks on Jewish New Yorkers are up by 45%.

The New York Police Department has confirmed 149 anti-Jewish hate crimes between the start of 2022 and June 28, an average of an incident every 29 hours.