As DOJ reveals Trump concealing national security documents, GOP response is ... pathetic

I can only see one thing in this picture.

Not every picture is worth 1,000 words, but the image included in the latest Department of Justice filing, showing highly classified documents scattered over the floor at Mar-a-Lago, should be good for for at least 10 to 20 at Leavenworth. Of course, not everyone sees it that way. Viewed through the secret MAGA filter available only to those who have replaced their love of country, family, and justice with an icon of Trump on his golden throne, all signs of Trump-related crime are invisible.

How else to explain this?

x That TIME Magazine cover was huge threat to national security. 🙄 https://t.co/yy0AOmxMEh — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) August 31, 2022

The head of the Republican House Judiciary would be Jim Jordan. Which seems to beg the question: Did he employee this ability to ignore the things he didn’t want to see back at Ohio State?