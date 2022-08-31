Mehmet Oz thinks if the election were held today, he'd win. Who wants to tell him?

Watch:

x Dr Oz says he would not lose if his election was held today, even though he's currently trailing by 7 points pic.twitter.com/djNVLK6aSC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 31, 2022

Transcript!

DANA PERINO: “[Fetterman’s] not campaigning, and yet the RealClearPolitics average still has him at 47% and you at 39%. Do you believe if the election were held today, you would lose?” MEHMET OZ: “No, because I think if people were paying attention, as they will be over the next two months—and this gap has been rapidly closing, as you know. It will continue to close rapidly.”

The only thing that’s closing rapidly is Dr. Oz’s window for selling magic elixirs to Mitch McConnell to halt his ineluctable transformation into a bag of loose-leaf tea.

Of course, there was more … lying, that is.

x Fox's Dana Perino: "Were you making fun of his health?"



Dr. Oz: "Of course not. I’ve said all along as a physician I have tremendous empathy and compassion how hard it is to bounce back from a stroke."



Perino: "You have to wonder if he is taking a page out of Biden’s campaign." pic.twitter.com/2UxpUAhs7C — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 31, 2022

Transcript!

PERINO: “Democrat John Fetterman is so far refusing to debate my next guest, this after a back-and-forth over Fetterman’s stroke. The Democrat says, ‘My recovery may be a joke to Dr. Oz and his team, but it’s real for me. I will not be participating in a debate the first week of September, but look forward to having a productive discussion about how we can move forward and have a real conversation on this once Dr. Oz and his team are ready to take this seriously.’ Here to respond is Dr. Oz. How do you respond to … he’s saying that he felt that you were making fun of his health, and this is going to be the reason he won’t debate. Were you making fun of his health?” OZ: “Of course not. I’ve said all along, as a physician, I have tremendous empathy and compassion for how challenging it is to bounce back from a stroke. I offered John Fetterman numerous opportunities to explain to me how I can make it easier for him to debate. But at this point, since he’s given numerous reasons for not showing up, including the fact that he didn’t have time in his schedule, I’m of the opinion that he’s hiding his radical views, because he is the furthest far-left radical candidate at any competitive Senate race this cycle, and he doesn’t want those views to be exposed.”

Hmm, Fetterman’s “radical” views are right there on his website, which I can only assume he wants voters to visit. They’re fairly detailed, and a lot of them are just Midwestern, roll-up-your-sleeves common sense—though maybe voters would prefer if he told them there was an amazing magic bean that could solve all their problems.

OZ: He didn’t want to debate in his primary. Listen, there are five major companies that have offered debates. I’ve accepted these five debates. There’s one that was supposed to be next Tuesday that he just pulled out of. There’s another one next Friday; let’s see what he does with that. He also doesn’t leave his home and go out and answer questions.”

Well, looky here. A photo of Fetterman refusing to leave his “home”—which, for the record, is in Pennsylvania. Maybe Oz couldn’t recognize it because he’s spent so little time there. Also, why the fuck would anyone leave their house if they’re kicking their opponent’s ass from their couch? Sounds to me like Fetterman knows what he’s doing. And I, for one, support congressional candidates’ campaigning from their basements. We’d all appreciate quieter election cycles, I think.

Of course, Fetterman’s NOT just campaigning from his basement.

x Q: Can Dr. Oz fill a room like this in Mercer County?



A: No



Thank you from the bottom of my ❤️ Mercer County 🙏 pic.twitter.com/elW2YHy2cz — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) August 28, 2022

But facts don’t matter to Oz.

OZ: “I’ve done 180 campaign events, and here’s the deal. Democracy needs candidates who actually listen to the voters, answer their questions, and are accountable to what they say. But he takes radical stances and he’s not willing to stand up and declare why he has taken those far-left stances. … John Fetterman is going to California and New York, to the coasts, outside of Pennsylvania, folks who want to buy the Senate seat for the Democratic Party. They don’t appreciate how far-left radical he is.”

This part is just sad.

Did someone tell carpetbagger Mehmet Oz that he needs to conceal his overt carpetbaggery by loudly squealing every time Fetterman leaves the state? He went to the coasts. The coasts! Hie thee to thy fainting couch! It’s like Fetterman’s a big preening Hollywood phony or something!

x Curious as to what political advice Dr Oz is getting for his Pennsylvania GOP Senate campaign that would land him in Hollywood today for this. (Not to mention the medical advice.) pic.twitter.com/0ETx7tanOC — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 11, 2022

But there’s more.

OZ: He wants to do things that would be destabilizing to our country. You talked about drugs a second earlier. He wants open borders, sanctuary cities, wants to legalize all drugs, wants heroin injection sites. I’ll tell you, as a physician, there is no way for us to keep up with the massive influx of lethal fentanyl if John Fetterman gets his way.”

I don't know if I’ve ever heard a Democratic politician say they want totally open borders—though, given America’s short- and long-term labor shortages, we could stand to let more willing workers into the country.

That said, Fetterman’s actual stance on immigration is clearly laid out here for the whole world to see. A sampling:

I fundamentally believe immigration is what makes America, America. This issue is personal to me. My wife, Gisele, was a Dreamer who came to America when she was 7, fleeing violence in Brazil with her family. I would not have my family if it weren’t for immigration. It is no secret our immigration system is broken. We need a system that is strong, secure, and humane. In the Senate, I would support investments that go towards keeping our borders strong and preventing the flow of illegal drugs into our country. We also must work to ensure that our immigration system is humane. I support commonsense immigration reforms that will restore our country’s legacy as a nation built by immigrants.

What? He wants to prevent the flow of illegal drugs into the country? How radical!

As for why Fetterman responded as he did to Crudité Bae’s call for a debate, the answer is clear: Oz was being an arze.

CNBC:

The Oz campaign said it would “pay for any additional medical personnel” Fetterman might need to have on standby, in addition to permitting him bathroom breaks and allowing him to have all of his notes on hand, along with an earpiece to obtain answers from his staff. “My recovery may be a joke to Dr. Oz and his team, but it’s real for me,” Fetterman said.

Gee, maybe if Oz was actually sincere about wishing Fetterman well in his recovery, he’d reach into his pouch of magic beans and give him the appropriate panacea. But it looks like the good doctor is blowing smoke up all our asses again. Which, for the time being anyway, is not an FDA-accepted substitute for a colonoscopy, despite what folks like Oz might lead you to believe.

