Florida Republicans, anti-LGBTQ harassment account push smear about Crist running mate

Popular Information reports that Ron DeSantis and the Florida GOP have tried to closely tie Hernández-Mats to the case of Wendell Nibbs, a former middle school teacher who resigned and pled guilty to child sexual assault in 2020. The website launched by the Florida GOP notably claims that Hernández-Mats “accompanied him through numerous investigations.” But none of this is true, Popular Information said. Orlando Sentinel said that the campaign sent a flyer from the Florida GOP that only repeated the smear, "but nothing that showed she protected Nibbs or hindered the investigation.”

“The fact that the allegations against Hernández are false has not prevented them from being promoted extensively by the DeSantis campaign,” including degenerate staffer Christina Pushaw, who has since moved from the governor’s office to his political campaign. Popular Information notes that while at the governor’s office, Pushaw “asserted that anyone who opposed DeSantis' ‘Don't Say Gay’ legislation, which prohibited many teachers from acknowledging the existence of LGBTQ people, was ‘probably a groomer.’”

Pushaw and the Libs of TikTok account have worked in tandem to repopularize the “groomer slur.” The latter has of late been encouraging harassment against children’s hospitals. Yet Twitter has so far refused to permanently suspend it. Popular Information founder Judd Legum said the DeSantis campaign is now attacking him after it failed to turn over any evidence to back up its smear that Hernández-Mats personally protected Nibbs:

Hours after Hernández's selection leaked, @libsoftiktok tweeted that Hernández "protected a pedophile for 12 YEARS while he was working in a middle school."



That's a lie.

Let's be clear, the DeSantis campaign has explicitly stated that Hernández PROTECTED Nibbs for 12 years and ACCOMPANIED him during investigations.



Where is the proof for any of this?



There is none, so they are attacking me.

x 6. More FACTS:



At no time since Hernández has been president has the UTD played any role whatsoever into the investigation against Nibbs



Hernández never accompanied Nibbs to any proceeding or had any other role whatsoever

Popular Information said that Florida GOP Executive Director Helen Aguirre Ferré has also pushed the smear through her own Twitter feed. Aguirre Ferré worked in the previous administration’s White House despite having previously publicly criticized the insurrectionist former president. Aguirre Ferré, who worked for Jeb Bush’s failed presidential campaign, deleted the tweets when she was hired by the Republican National Committee in 2016.

”According to a source familiar with DeSantis’ campaign strategy, the DeSantis campaign has also been aggressively pitching the false allegations about Hernández to Florida reporters,” Popular Information continued. “But the effort to push the smear against Hernández into the mainstream media was apparently unsuccessful. So during a media event Tuesday, DeSantis pushed disinformation about Hernández himself.” The extensive reporting from Popular Information should be read here.

DeSantis has also been working to smear immigrants as part of his presidential aspirations, last month implying that migrants had something to do with a recent drug bust in the state. Mr. Refuses-To-Condemn-Nazis had been touting a series of local law enforcement actions from June that he claimed “were able to recover these illegal aliens and enough fentanyl to kill off 2,000 people in the state of Florida,” Miami Herald reported. But most of the arrests tied to drugs were of people with legal status. ”DeSantis also implied that undocumented migrants had been arrested on drug-related crimes, when none were,” the report said.

