A 5-year-old berated and handcuffed by Maryland cops wins settlement money, but cops pay no price

Bump Story
PUBLISHED TO
TAGS
- BLM
- Education
- ElementarySchool
- Justice
- PublicEducation
- Race
- Racism
- School
- Video
- BlackLivesMatter
- KevinChristmon
- DionneHolliday
- ShantaGrant
- montgomerycountypolice
- setttlement
Tag History
Tag History
- montgomerycountypolice created by Walter Einenkel at 08/31/2022 11:55 AM
- montgomerycountypolice created by Walter Einenkel at 08/31/2022 11:55 AM
- montgomerycountypolice created by Walter Einenkel at 08/31/2022 11:55 AM
- montgomerycountypolice created by Walter Einenkel at 08/31/2022 11:55 AM
- montgomerycountypolice created by Walter Einenkel at 08/31/2022 11:55 AM
- montgomerycountypolice created by Walter Einenkel at 08/31/2022 11:55 AM
- montgomerycountypolice created by Walter Einenkel at 08/31/2022 11:55 AM
- montgomerycountypolice created by Walter Einenkel at 08/31/2022 11:55 AM
- montgomerycountypolice created by Walter Einenkel at 08/31/2022 11:55 AM
- montgomerycountypolice created by Walter Einenkel at 08/31/2022 11:55 AM
- montgomerycountypolice created by Walter Einenkel at 08/31/2022 11:55 AM
- montgomerycountypolice created by Walter Einenkel at 08/31/2022 11:55 AM
- montgomerycountypolice created by Walter Einenkel at 08/31/2022 11:55 AM
- montgomerycountypolice created by Walter Einenkel at 08/31/2022 11:55 AM
- montgomerycountypolice created by Walter Einenkel at 08/31/2022 11:55 AM
Loading comments...
Comments are closed on this story.