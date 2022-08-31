Families sickened by Red Hill water crisis file landmark lawsuit against federal government

Hundreds have been sickened by contamination as a result of around 20,000 gallons of fuel leaking from Navy storage tanks sitting just 100 feet above a major aquifer.

Four families filed a federal lawsuit on Wednesday against the U.S. government over the Red Hill water crisis that impacted thousands and sickened hundreds. The filing in U.S. District Court for the District of Hawaii truly speaks to the horrors families have experienced in the wake of around 20,000 gallons of fuel leaking from the Red Hill storage tanks at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Since a May 2021 spill and the more recent Nov. 20, 2021 spill, the Navy has vowed to defuel the tanks but the damage has already been done. Even the Navy’s own reports have led to distrust among the community, members of whom are fighting back with this lawsuit.

“When four-year old I.W. has to explain what happened to her, why the ‘butterfly’ in her neck is swollen, and her hair falls out, and the blood draws make her cry, she tells them, ‘It’s because I drank the bad water,’” The lawsuit begins. “It’s the same reason that pain radiates up and down Patrick Feindt’s abdomen and flank as the former professional golfer heads in for a surgery, five medical procedures down. It’s the same reason Nastasia Freeman spent her family savings to get off the island but still experiences multiple seizures a day that leaves her waking up with her mouth bloody and her mind blank. It’s the same reason Jamie Simic weighs less than 98 pounds and tells her children the things they need to know when she passes. They all drank the bad water.”