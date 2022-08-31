Families sickened by Red Hill water crisis file landmark lawsuit against federal government

Patrick Feindt, Jr., et al., v. The United States of America by Daily Kos on Scribd
The lawsuit filed by attorneys with Just Well Law and the Hosoda Law Group is probably one of the most devastating I’ve read in covering this crisis, and the trauma described by the families who shared their stories with this legal filing will likely only grow as more families aim to hold the U.S. accountable. Per the filing, “there are hundreds of additional claims in the administrative process of the Federal Tort Claims Act, including civilians. Every person who ingested water contaminated by Red Hill was harmed in some capacity by the negligence of the United States.”
As the lawsuit states, service members cannot sue the federal government. But under the Federal Tort Claims Act, any civilians who have experienced “personal injury, death, or property loss or damage caused by the negligent or wrongful act or omission of an employee of the federal government” can use this legal mechanism to hold the U.S. accountable.
One of the lawyers representing these four families told the Honolulu Civil-Beat that, despite the restrictions, dozens have filed claims against the Navy and expect to file similar lawsuits. The case known as Patrick Feindt, Jr., et al., v. The United States of America marks the first time that families affected by the Red Hill crisis are seeking legal action. Other lawsuits have been filed in protest of the Navy’s blatant negligence and man-made disaster, but none speak so explicitly to the ongoing harm still impacting Honolulu residents.
