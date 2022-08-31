A 2020 fake elector is a paid campaign staffer for Ron Johnson

Pam Travis, one of the 10 Wisconsin Republicans who signed fake papers claiming to be a presidential elector in 2020, is now a full-time staffer on Sen. Ron Johnson’s reelection campaign, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel has discovered. Travis has received more than $10,200 since April in pay from the campaign, as well as $3,500 in mileage reimbursements from May through July.

Johnson has been attempting to downplay his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection and in fomenting the Big Lie for months now, following the revelation that he was actively attempting to hand fake elector documents from Wisconsin and Michigan to then-Vice President Mike Pence that afternoon, just ahead of the scheduled certification vote. A series of text messages between Sean Riley, an aide for the senator, and Chris Hodhson, a member of Pence’s staff, revealed that Johnson wanted to see Pence to hand over “Alternate slates of electors for [Michigan] and [Wisconsin] because archivist didn’t receive them.” To which Hodgson replied “Do not give that to him,” seeing as how Pence really didn’t want to be involved in the coup.

Travis’ name was on that slate of electors from Wisconsin, and now Travis is getting paid quite a bit of money from Johnson’s campaign, particularly considering she is just “a grassroots staffer answering phones,” as Alexa Henning, a spokeswoman for Johnson, told NBC News. “This is being blown way out of proportion.”

Ron Johnson has sullied the Senate long enough. It’s time for him to go. Help elect Democrat Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin!