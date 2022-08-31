If not for a new report, no one would have known about a bronze KKK plaque hanging at West Point

The report, however, finds that the plaque “clearly ties in the KKK to the Confederacy,” and the commission “encourages the Secretary of Defense to address DoD assets that highlight the KKK in Defense Memorialization processes and create a standard disposition requirement for such asset.”

x Plaque newly found at West Point = KKK. pic.twitter.com/JPec9IgYgC — Bruce Quinn LAX (@BruceQuinnLAX) August 31, 2022

Ty Seidule, a retired brigadier general who serves as vice chair of the commission, explained to the Times that the plaque was included in the report “because we thought it was wrong.” Seidule added, “When we find something that’s wrong, but it’s not within our remit, we wanted to tell the secretary of defense about that.”

Aundrea L. Matthews, president of the Buffalo Soldiers Association of West Point, says, “It was shocking for most people to see the image.”

Although there are several recommendations for the removal or renaming of assets at both West Point and the U.S. Naval Academy, the panel wrote in the report that the “commissioners do not make these recommendations with any intention of ‘erasing history.’

“The facts of the past remain, and the commissioners are confident the history of the Civil War will continue to be taught at all service academies with all the quality and complex detail our national past deserves.”

The commission has until Oct. 1 to make its recommendations to Congress and will review the names of “more than 750 Department of Defense items” across the nation and two at a U.S. military base in Japan, CNN reports.