Kansas Republicans say their anti-abortion amendment failed because it didn't go far enough

Brad Cooper, a reporter for Sunflower State Journal, took time to talk to some of those involved and some of the quotes are baffling.

“There’s definitely a group of Kansas voters that felt that because it wasn’t an outright ban, they shouldn’t support it,” Baumgardner said. “We know that to be true.” “There were absolutely organizations of college students that were not supportive because the constitutional amendment was not a ban,” she said.

Senator Baumgardner’s profession is the communication professional for Johnson County Community College, where students rallied against the legislation. Johnson County turned out significant numbers against the amendment (168,534 to 77,444), and the amendment failed by 69%-31%—roughly 38 points. Still, Senator Baumgardner remains convinced that maybe, just maybe, what Kansans want is a take two, the sequel, to find a way to overturn abortion in Kansas through an outright ban.

This is an interesting tact. Throughout the campaign, the Vote Yes side contended that there should be no fear of the amendment because it was not an outright ban. They ran ads and editorials, and centered their campaign around the fact that no ban would actually happen. The Vote No contingency correctly pointed out that a ban was the end goal of the supporters. This was repeatedly denied. Now, the same supporters are arguing that it failed because it was not an outright ban, and that really was their end goal all along, and by not having that clearly stated in the amendment, it lost.

Huh?

I keep thinking of the Super Bowl. Did Montana have a full football while Elway was forced to throw a bowling ball? What kind of thinking is happening here?

Speaking as executive director of the Kansas Catholic Conference Catholic News, Chuck Weber offered an interesting analysis:

Chuck Weber, executive director of the Kansas Catholic Conference, said the Dobbs decision just six weeks before the amendment vote “really changed the trajectory of the abortion legal landscape.” “That energized the abortion industry beyond I think anyone’s anticipation,” he told CNA Aug. 3.

In the end, Weber concluded voters were confused by the amendment, and that too many believed that it would prevent people from getting real health care, and they thought it would be a ban.

Yet Senator Baumgardner and others are asserting it failed because it was not a ban.

How on Earth is one side of the initiative this confused?

As a result of the loss, Chuck Weber contended now is the time for the anti-choice advocates to put more pressure on legislators for state funding of “Pregnancy Crisis Centers”, or fake clinics.

For the time being, Kansans look forward to the next big fight for abortion rights, the retention of our State Supreme Court.

