On Monday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced that movie and television productions, which have increasingly viewed the Peach State as an ideal place to conduct business, spent $4.4 billion in the state in the 2022 fiscal year. All told, Georgia hosted 32 film productions and 269 television productions despite its efforts to restrict voting access and squash abortion rights—moves that clearly run afoul of traditionally liberal “Hollywood values.”

California wants those productions back in Tinseltown. Or at the very least, back in the Golden State. Anywhere but Pig Iron Land, where people of color are expected to stand in voting lines for hours without water or snacks and women are seen as birthing vessels first, demure housewives second, and human beings third—if there’s still time to think of them at all.

Progressive Georgians are naturally exempt from the “pig iron” slur. As is the land itself. And 92.7% of the peaches. And, hey, y’all elected two Democratic senators, so maybe that was a bit harsh. But fair warning, Georgians: If you send Herschel Walker to the Senate in November, “Pig Iron Land” will be by far your best option.

On Wednesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom endorsed a bill that would extend the state’s film and TV tax credit program through 2030. The bill would provide $1.65 billion ($330 million per year) to content creators who work in the state. The proposal coincides with a new push Newsom is making to retain more of the productions that, in previous years, would likely have called California home.