Dick Cheney goes hard at 'coward' and 'threat to the republic' Donald Trump in video for Liz Cheney

Liz Cheney is fighting for her political life in Wyoming as she faces real competition from Trump-backed Harriet Hageman for her House seat in the state’s August 16 primary.

As the clock ticks down and polls show Hageman with a lead, Cheney pulled out the big gun—Dick Cheney. And Donald Trump will not be happy. Cheney starts by saying, “In our 246-year history, there has never been an individual who was a greater threat to the republic than Donald Trump.”

Cheney then went on to blast Trump for trying to “steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters rejected him.”

It’s wild to find full agreement with Dick Cheney on, well, anything. But here we are, in the upside-down.