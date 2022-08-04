European fascist leader gets standing ovation from Republicans at CPAC

The fascist assembly known as the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) is underway, and the featured guest of the nation's most fervent coup supporters and white nationalist allies this time around is authoritarian-minded Hungarian leader Viktor Orban. Orban is a favorite of Fox News' Tucker Carlson, who has promoted him heavily to the conservative base. Orban is an anti-press, anti-democracy hard-right racist notorious for statements like the one he made just days ago declaring that Hungarians "are not a mixed race and we do not want to become a mixed race."
Orban's speech to the assembled Republican audience repeatedly warned of "globalist" enemies, a commonplace antisemitic trope, and was riddled with thinly veiled hate speech. The speech and the ecstatic reactions of the assembled Republican crowd speak for themselves.
Republicanism is a fascist, racist, antisemitic movement that celebrates corruption and glorifies fraudulent hoaxes.
Among the others who will be speaking alongside the likes of the fascist and brazenly corrupt Orban are: Sean Hannity. Sen. Ted Cruz. Glenn Beck. Coup plotter and crook Steve Bannon. Reps. Andy Biggs, Lauren Boebert, Ronny Jackson, and Jim Jordan. Kimberly Guilfoyle. Michigan gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon.
And, of course, the orchestrator of the first coup attempt in United States history: traitor Donald Trump.
RELATED STORIES:
Orbán aide resigns, calls her boss' recent speech 'Nazi talk'—but he's still invited to CPAC
CPAC is boosting the antisemitic Hungarian right. Who's paying them to do it?
CPAC travels to Hungary to fete the Trump of Europe, authoritarian leader Viktor Orban
Yes, Republicans really are moving us toward full-blown fascism
Comments are closed on this story.