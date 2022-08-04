European fascist leader gets standing ovation from Republicans at CPAC

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's own aide resigned after an 'openly racist' speech last month the aide compared to a 'Nazi text,' but that just made U.S. Republicans more eager to host him.

The fascist assembly known as the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) is underway, and the featured guest of the nation's most fervent coup supporters and white nationalist allies this time around is authoritarian-minded Hungarian leader Viktor Orban. Orban is a favorite of Fox News' Tucker Carlson, who has promoted him heavily to the conservative base. Orban is an anti-press, anti-democracy hard-right racist notorious for statements like the one he made just days ago declaring that Hungarians "are not a mixed race and we do not want to become a mixed race."

Orban's speech to the assembled Republican audience repeatedly warned of "globalist" enemies, a commonplace antisemitic trope, and was riddled with thinly veiled hate speech. The speech and the ecstatic reactions of the assembled Republican crowd speak for themselves.

x "We should unite our forces."



Says the man whose recent push for racial purity was so brazen that a longtime ally called it a "Nazi diatribe worthy of Joseph Goebbels" that appeals to the “most vile racists.” https://t.co/aH7OAb9RJd — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 4, 2022

x Orbán compares Hungary to David, describes "globalists" as "woke Goliath."



This is some thinly veiled stuff. pic.twitter.com/9L4h9mvjbL — steven monacelli (@stevanzetti) August 4, 2022

x "Globalists go to hell, I have come to Texas," Orbán says to uproarious applause. pic.twitter.com/tl7XuPbzDL — steven monacelli (@stevanzetti) August 4, 2022

x Viktor Orbán: "Don't worry, a Christian politician cannot be racist." pic.twitter.com/FExxGIvb9P — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) August 4, 2022

x "Our values save us from repeating history's mistakes," Orban claims, saying Nazism and Stalinism were about the abandonment of Christian values. — Ishaan Tharoor (@ishaantharoor) August 4, 2022

x Now, Orban talks about protecting children from "gender ideology." Describes it as an "old Communist trick." (His actual legislation, which apparently inspired Ron DeSantis, puts homosexuality and gender reassignment on par with pornography.) — Ishaan Tharoor (@ishaantharoor) August 4, 2022

x "We must take back the institutions in Washington and Brussels ... we must coordinate the movements of our troops because we face the same challenges." Orban points to the midterms and upcoming European elections. "We have two years to get ready," he said. — Ishaan Tharoor (@ishaantharoor) August 4, 2022

x If you thought the GOP couldn’t get any more embarrassing, here’s CPAC tripping over themselves to applaud a wannabe Nazi https://t.co/7WcmiK00Jx — Angry Staffer 🌻 (@Angry_Staffer) August 4, 2022

Republicanism is a fascist, racist, antisemitic movement that celebrates corruption and glorifies fraudulent hoaxes.

Among the others who will be speaking alongside the likes of the fascist and brazenly corrupt Orban are: Sean Hannity. Sen. Ted Cruz. Glenn Beck. Coup plotter and crook Steve Bannon. Reps. Andy Biggs, Lauren Boebert, Ronny Jackson, and Jim Jordan. Kimberly Guilfoyle. Michigan gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon.

And, of course, the orchestrator of the first coup attempt in United States history: traitor Donald Trump.

RELATED STORIES:

Orbán aide resigns, calls her boss' recent speech 'Nazi talk'—but he's still invited to CPAC

CPAC is boosting the antisemitic Hungarian right. Who's paying them to do it?

CPAC travels to Hungary to fete the Trump of Europe, authoritarian leader Viktor Orban

Yes, Republicans really are moving us toward full-blown fascism