Cartoon: The Burn Pit Party

In another sign of how extreme the Republican Party has become, leaders in the party recently came out against injured veterans and U.S. manufacturing. Sure, both the burn pit bill and the semiconductor bill eventually passed — but not before Republicans blocked both bills in retaliation for Democrats who had the nerve to make progress on a climate change and health care bill.

That’s right, Republicans were mad that Democrats scored a victory by winning Senator Joe Manchin’s support for the $369 billion climate package. And since passing a separate bill that helps veterans exposed to toxic burn pits might make the Democrats look good, scores of congressional Republicans decided to throw a wrench in the works.

We shouldn’t be surprised at all that Republicans chose to be on the same side as toxics and cancer. The reason Joe Manchin (a coal millionaire who happens to be a Democrat) is so powerful is because every single one of the 50 Republican Senators in Congress refuses to support a bill that would fight climate change. If they’re willing to help burn up the whole planet, why wouldn’t they help burn pits kill thousands of U.S. veterans?

