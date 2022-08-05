New political ad in Georgia attacks Gov. Brian Kemp as ‘right for segregationists’

The uncompromising ad is chock-full of indicting images of Georgia’s segregated school history.

According to The Root, Progress Action Fund claims the Kemp campaign accepted $930,000 in donations from private school leaders—which aligns perfectly with the direction of most prominent GOP-ers, such as former Education Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, who is devoted to defunding public schools in favor of vouchers for private and religious schools.

Segregation academies were all-white private schools that opened in the 1960s and ‘70s around the South to save white kids from the horrors of having to intermingle with Black students following the Supreme Court’s 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision that made racial segregation illegal.

Kemp, 58, himself attended one of the private “segregationist” schools until the 9th grade, called Athens Academy or Athens Christian Academy, as it was listed in a 1970 report from the Southern Regional Commission, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The head of Athens Academy denies that it was ever a segregationist school.

“Athens Academy was not founded as a segregationist school and has always welcomed all to join our community, as stated in our founding charter. We pride ourselves on being a diverse school of educators and students,” John C. Thorson told The Root via email.

According to Janus, the undergraduate journal for history and the humanities at the University of Maryland, Athens Academy was founded in 1967 as a “white flight school.” And let’s not forget that Kemp has called critical race theory an “anti-American agenda.” Sounds like someone doesn’t want to talk about the real history of the nation—particularly the part about schools that hoped to keep Black and white kids apart.

x Today, I wrote a letter to the State Board of Education opposing critical race theory in our schools. This divisive, anti-American agenda has no place in Georgia classrooms. pic.twitter.com/iDFFUmge0n — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) May 20, 2021

