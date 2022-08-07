Rick Scott breaks down like a glitching Furby when asked about the GOP's slate of Senate candidates

In fact, Scott’s faltering response is pretty much what you’d see if Lord Voldemort accidentally turned himself into a puddle and just kept talking. (Second tweet, after the one where known Medicare fraudster Scott kvetches about supposed Medicare “cuts.”)

Brennan: You said we should start electing people we would hire. Herschel Walker lied about number of kids he has, his ex-wife says he held a gun to her head. Blake Masters called the unabomber an underrated thinker. Would you hire them? Scott: Voters are going to make a choice pic.twitter.com/2b0zk5Vb1g

BRENNAN: “In a local radio interview in July, you talked a lot about your business as an executive, and you said we should start electing people that we would hire. In Georgia, Herschel Walker, Republican Senate candidate, has lied about the number of children he has, about his business dealings. His ex-wife said he held a gun to her head and said, ‘I’m going to blow your f-ing brains out.’ In Arizona, the candidate Blake Masters called the Unabomber an underrated thinker. He said that al Qaeda doesn't actually pose substantial threat to Americans. I mean, I’ve got a list of candidates here who’ve ... said some pretty troubling things. Would you hire these people to work for you?”

SCOTT: “Well, you go through each person, but I’m not the one doing it. It’s the voters of those states are doing it. The voters of those states are going to make a choice ...”

BRENNAN: “You’re trying to help Senate Republicans and lead them to victory. These are your candidates.”

SCOTT: “So, Margaret, as you remember, the voters of Arizona are going to choose who they’re going to vote. And what they’re going to choose, is they’re going to choose between Blake Masters and Mark Kelly. Mark Kelly has voted to keep the border open. He’s never voted for border security. He’s voted for the tax increases, he’s voted for cutting Medicare. He’s voted with Chuck Schumer and with Joe Biden basically 100% of the time. … This election is going to be about Joe Biden, and so this election is going to be about all the bad things that have happened, the fact that we’re going into a recession, the fact that inflation is at 9%, the fact that gas prices are up $2. All these things. That’s what people are looking at ...”

BRENNAN: “These are your Senate Republican candidates. These are your candidates. Would you hire them?”

SCOTT: “And the voters of these states are going to decide if they’re going to hire them. Now I get to vote in Florida, and that’s how I think about it. But the voters in those states will choose in those states who they want. And it’s a choice between two people. But, look, all the Democrat nominees are basically Biden clones [crosstalk] ...”

BRENNAN: “But you would acknowledge that if somebody went in for an interview with a private corporation, these things would come up as red flags to HR.”