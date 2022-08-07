News Roundup: Senate passes Inflation Reduction Act; Amnesty International report sparks outrage

The 'Inflation Reduction Act' was a deal between Manchin and Schumer that ... actually went through.

The evenly divided Senate finally, finally passed the reconciliation package known as the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 today. The vote was 51-50 along party lines, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie breaking vote. The package provides at least a starting point for climate mitigation actions, and represents a much-scaled-back version of the climate bill that Sen. Joe Manchin killed earlier in the Biden administration. Final passage in the House of Representatives is expected on Friday.

In Ukraine, an Amnesty International report rebuking Ukrainian defenders is still generating outrage and, now, a weak apology. Here's some of the weekend's news you may have missed: