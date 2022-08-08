Toilet trouble: Photos allegedly show Trump White House records destroyed in commode

Campaign Action
White House sources told Haberman that the photo with the illegible writing was taken at the White House. The other photo was reportedly snapped during a trip overseas. A spokesperson for Trump, Taylor Budowich, slammed Haberman’s pending book and dubbed the release of the photos as a “desperate” bid to boost sales. Budowich also suggested Haberman staged the photos.
It was in February when The New York Times first reported that White House staff sometimes found toilets clogged with wads of paper. The culprit was widely believed to be the former president, though he has resoundingly denied this and chalked up reports to “fake news.”
The destruction of records was a “periodic” occurrence, according to White House staffers interviewed by Haberman.
She told Axios: “That Mr. Trump was discarding documents this way was not widely known within the West Wing but some aides were aware of the habit, which he engaged in repeatedly.”
The Presidential Records Act demands officials preserve all records tied to their official duties, and that includes the president.
