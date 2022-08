'Everyone is scared': New Mexico Muslim community lives in fear after four Muslim men found murdered

All four men were of South Asian descent, and at least three of the four men killed attended the same mosque.

"It’s devastating," Hussain's brother-in-law, Ehsan Shahalami, told TODAY on Monday. "I just don’t believe it. I’m waiting for a phone call from him or something, just to hear his voice one more time. And then being shot in a brutal manner, it's just the most un-American thing to do to anybody. And the most inhumane thing to do to anybody."

As of Sunday, authorities said they can’t call the shootings hate crimes because they have not identified a suspect nor determined a motive.

But while a motive has not been found, Albuquerque detectives have “determined there is a connection” between the two earlier killings and suspect that the latest “may be linked,” police said in a statement on Saturday, The Washington Post reported.

"While we are still sifting through all the evidence to look for more connections, it is deeply troubling that these three men were Muslim and of similar descent," said Deputy Commander of Albuquerque Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division Kyle Hartsock.

Albuquerque police also noted that the three earlier killings were done in a similar fashion, “ambushed with no warning, fired on and killed,” the Associated Press reported. However, at a news conference on Saturday, police declined to comment on whether Friday’s killing followed the same pattern.

Officials released a photo of a “vehicle of interest,” noting it appears to be a Volkswagen Jetta.

x WANTED: APD releases photos of a vehicle of interest in the shootings of 4 Muslim men. If you have any information about this vehicle please contact Crime Stoppers at (505)-843-STOP. pic.twitter.com/1h0vUvtbSg — Albuquerque Police Department (@ABQPOLICE) August 7, 2022