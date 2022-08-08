This is humor? 'Professional troll' who harassed AOC turned up at CPAC to harass a female reporter

RELATED STORY: 'If no one will protect us then I’ll do it myself': AOC left to fight racism, sexism on way to work
VICE reporter Tess Owens has been covering CPAC the last three days, writing up many of the same things anyone covering what is actually taking place at CPAC would be covering. For example, she’s covered the Marjorie Taylor Greene prayer reenactment of Jan. 6, insurrectionists, and she’s covered CPAC’s choice to have Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán speak his special brand of racial purity propaganda.
And Owens is also a woman who is about a foot or more shorter than Alex Stein. That means she is the perfect person for Stein to harass and make uncomfortable “professionally” trolling.
What is the joke here, exactly? There really isn’t one. Stein’s sociopathic smiling and laughing seems to be what he believes passes as humor. He spends his time accusing Owens of spreading fake news, calling VICE a “lying media outlet,” and making sure that he is enough of a spectacle that Owens has to really worry about whether or not she is safe. He chases Owens around with a growing crew of MAGA-hat wearing zombies. It seems that the fact that she posted video evidence of literally what people were doing at CPAC is proof that she is trying to make conservatives look bad.
I mean, really? There isn’t even any editorializing here. You don’t have to. The Republican Party at this point is like being forced to attend a school function with a drunk racist relative who frequently gets into fights.
RELATED STORY: European fascist leader gets standing ovation from Republicans at CPAC
Comments are closed on this story.