This is humor? 'Professional troll' who harassed AOC turned up at CPAC to harass a female reporter

Alex Stein came to a low level of internet fame when a series of his appearances at various city council meetings went viral. In those meetings Stein would usually pretend to be some concerned citizen and then do a literal song and dance routine. The entertainment value of those videos was usually the shoddy, amateurish, improvisational style. His social media profile grew with these seemingly silly pranks and Stein, who lives in a wealthy area of Dallas, has subsequently branded himself as a comedian and a “professional troll.”

That last distinction is important since most of what Stein does is usually not funny, and like most right-wing humorists today, the fact that even their own audience doesn’t laugh much* means they need another excuse to cover up the true nature of their frequently mean and cruel antics. Stein’s social media feeds tend to rely on one joke: transgender folks seem to confuse Alex Stein. Recently, Stein has made viral news by harassing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on the steps of the Capitol, calling her his “favorite big-booty Latina” and courting a confrontation with her.

With the conservative billionaire fascist variety show we call Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) taking place in Stein’s neck of the woods this past weekend, this meant the professional troll would only have conservatives to harass or make fun of, right? Wrong. There was a professional journalist and a woman Stein decided he could bully in the name of … professional misogyny.