Fulton County DA catches Giuliani lying about being unable to travel, offers free bus or train trip

Giuliani's legal team argued that the Trump ally is physically unable to make good on a subpoena issued by the Fulton County District Attorney's office and testify before a special grand jury about his involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

The Fulton County District Attorney’s office is calling bullshit on Rudy Giuliani’s claims that a recent medical procedure prevents him from traveling to Georgia and testifying before a special grand jury about his involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Giuliani’s legal team claims he can’t respond to a subpoena because a “recent invasive procedure” following a “complex artery diagnosis” means getting on a plane would be medically inadvisable. Yet District Attorney Fani Williams found multiple instances of Giuliani seeing the world despite his legal team’s assertions.

According to Williams’ response, Giuliani “purchased multiple airline tickets with cash, including tickets to Rome, Italy and Zurich Switzerland, for travel dates ranging between July 22, 2022 and July 29, 2022. All of these dates were after [his] medical procedure.” It’s anyone’s guess how Williams’ office obtained that information, but even more puzzling is Giuliani potentially forking over thousands in cash for plane tickets if not for the sake of the purchase going undetected by the likes of Williams.

Williams suggested getting Giuliani to Georgia by bus, which sounds like the stereotypical hell one would experience on a Greyhound. More appealingly, she suggested Giuliani could also make it to Fulton County by train. Not only would Giuliani being reducing his carbon footprint on this trip but Amtrak may actually be enticing enough to compel Giuliani to take Williams’ office up on a fully paid for ticket. After all, the passenger train does include a bar car.