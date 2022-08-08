'They even broke into my safe!': Trump confirms FBI raided Mar-a-Lago in whining statement

The FBI carried out a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago the agency has yet to comment on. Donald Trump nonetheless felt the urge to confirm the raid.

If you were wondering if the rumblings of a search warrant carried out by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago were true, look no further than the club’s owner—Donald Trump—to confirm this latest development. Florida Politics’ Peter Schorsch first got the scoop from two sources that the former president’s beachfront estate was in the process of being raided early Monday evening. It didn’t take long before Trump said what the FBI seemingly didn’t confirm until after his Truth Social post.

The FBI refused to comment about any specifics on the matter, but Trump found it necessary to issue dozens of words describing the influx of a “large group of FBI agents” at Mar-a-Lago whose orders Trump readily complied with, though the insurrection ringleader claimed the FBI broke into his safe and that they were carrying out an unnecessary, inappropriate form of prosecutorial misconduct. The horrors that come with allowing the FBI into your house willingly! Are they like vampires?