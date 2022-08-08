Reactions come in after news the FBI searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago

First, let us all get a little bit of perspective on what is happening in our country right at this moment in regards to this news.

x FBI: Raids Trump's for-profit house.



World: Wow, I wonder which of Trump's crimes this is about. — Hunter (@HunterDK) August 8, 2022

Then, of course, there’s the question of how Fox News is spinning things freaking out.

x A level-eight freakout going on right now on Foxpic.twitter.com/CdjwIyHARL — ℮oin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) August 8, 2022

To put this into perspective, they are throwing Alex Jones-level everything against the wall to see what might stick or mollify their audience.

x Jesse Watters responds to the Mar-a-Lago FBI raid by throwing a bunch of conspiracy theories against the wall. Hunter Biden! The Pelosi family! Hillary's server! pic.twitter.com/H2QosZZvYZ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 8, 2022

Let’s take a breath and focus on some classic memes.

x THEY EVEN BROKE INTO MY SAFE pic.twitter.com/kMhcVMl7wL — Gabe Ortíz (@TUSK81) August 8, 2022

x Guess whose houses have never been raided by the FBI pic.twitter.com/J1QaYedju5 — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) August 8, 2022

Anyone want a dad joke?

x (Overhead in Florida)

Knock knock.

Who’s there?

The Feds. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) August 8, 2022

How about another joke?

x Donald Trump is at Trump Tower now trying to squeeze Rudy Giuliani down the toilet. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) August 9, 2022

What about this joke of a human being?

Maybe someone who had an intimate decades-long relationship with Trump can give us an alternate view of things?

x The look on your face when you learn that the @fbi just raided Mar-a-Lardo and #TFG is shitting a brick!!!#KarmaBoomerang pic.twitter.com/Na9x85TrNA — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) August 8, 2022

And keeping with the flavor of the day.

x trump couldn't lock up hillary in 4 years, brandon raided his home in 2. pic.twitter.com/kbEA4ll3fR — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) August 8, 2022

And here’s to the hope that our country can still find its way back to justice.

x Would seem that executing a search warrant on Mar-a-Lago would be a pretty compelling data point to those deciding whether to testify to Jan 6 committee or otherwise flip on Trump pic.twitter.com/f51Nsmnh3c — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) August 9, 2022

Because here’s a reminder of what Trump represents, what the Republican Party represents, and what our country is fighting against.

x The “they cry out in pain when they strike you” is a popular line among white nationalists and antisemitic groups.



The origin is a Polish proverb: “The Jew cries out in pain as he strikes you.”



It has been popular meme in TheDonald for quite some time. https://t.co/MVZCgZFE3F — Elad Nehorai (@EladNehorai) August 8, 2022

My current feelings:

x Fed's Raided Mar-A-Lago. Oh shit.... Shit's poppin off. — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) August 8, 2022

x FBI conducts a search warrant at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago.



Me: pic.twitter.com/7V7Ua9W0Od — Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (@malcolmkenyatta) August 8, 2022

And this one because it’s perfectly poetic.

UPDATE: Turns out, according to Trump’s daughter-in-law, the FBI was likely serving a warrant to get old clipping of USA Today.