Reactions come in after news the FBI searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago

First, let us all get a little bit of perspective on what is happening in our country right at this moment in regards to this news.
Then, of course, there’s the question of how Fox News is
spinning things freaking out.
To put this into perspective, they are throwing Alex Jones-level everything against the wall to see what might stick or mollify their audience.
Let’s take a breath and focus on some classic memes.
Anyone want a dad joke?
How about another joke?
What about this joke of a human being?
Maybe someone who had an intimate decades-long relationship with Trump can give us an alternate view of things?
And keeping with the flavor of the day.
And here’s to the hope that our country can still find its way back to justice.
Because here’s a reminder of what Trump represents, what the Republican Party represents, and what our country is fighting against.
My current feelings:
And this one because it’s perfectly poetic.
UPDATE: Turns out, according to Trump’s daughter-in-law, the FBI was likely serving a warrant to get old clipping of USA Today.
Comments are closed on this story.